Fong’s Pizza Announces Move To East Village

Location Change Allows Concept to Expand in Creative Ways





February 5, 2025 (Des Moines, IA) – Fong’s Pizza has been a popular downtown destination for over 16 years and fans will be thrilled to learn that soon Fong’s will have even more to offer at a location just across the river in Des Moines’ East Village. In early March Fong’s will close their current location and shortly thereafter they will open at 317 East Court Avenue. The new location will capitalize on numerous benefits including additional parking, patio seating and a pick up window to name just a few. “This move allows us to drastically expand our catering and carry out capabilities,” said Andy Massoth, co-owner of Fong’s Pizza. “Of course guests can still plan to find a creative menu featuring specialties and decor that are all one of a kind.” he added.





With a massive imported painted dragon and a tile bamboo hut adorning the space above part of the dining area, guests will be pleased to find their favorites like Crab Rangoon Pizza are still on the menu however they will also find plenty of new additions. Fong’s co-founder and executive chef Dennis Epps shared a glimpse of what a larger kitchen will allow his team to accomplish in the new space. “We are putting Fong’s signature spin on classic noodle and rice dishes as well as introducing new salads, expanding our appetizer offerings and even adding items to our late night menu.” he said. “There will be new twists on old favorites and some creative new items to enjoy when we open our doors in late March!” he added.



