Just Released

Des Moines Women’s Club to Host 117th Annual Art Exhibition

(Des Moines, IA) The Des Moines Women’s Club will host their 117th Annual Art Exhibition from Sunday, March 2 through Saturday, March 8. Central Iowa artists will again display their original art for the viewing pleasure of the public. Admittance is free, and some items will be available for purchase. This year’s judge is Diane Kunzler.

Save the Dates:

Artist Registration is required by February 28 at https://www.desmoineswomensclub.com/art-exhibition.

Opening Reception and Awards Presentation: 1-3 PM, Sunday, March 2. Open to the public.

Art Exhibition Gallery Hours: 10 AM-4 PM Monday through Saturday.

Gallery Night: 5-7 PM, Friday, March 7. Open to the public. Refreshments and light appetizers will be served.

The Des Moines Women’s Club was established in 1885, and its primary objective was to develop and maintain a free public art gallery in Des Moines. The Hoyt Sherman Place Gallery is home to a large collection of nineteenth and twentieth century paintings and classical sculptures. Twelve paintings from the original DMWC collection can be seen in the Hoyt Sherman Place Art Gallery today.