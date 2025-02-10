Just Released

Dental Connections Receives Grant from Polk County to Provide Dental Care for Underserved Children

[Des Moines, IA] – Dental Connections, a nonprofit dental clinic dedicated to serving children and families in need, is pleased to announce that it has received a $25,000 Community Development Grant from Polk County to help cover the cost of dental care for underserved children. This funding comes at a critical time as February marks Children’s Dental Health Month, a nationwide campaign to promote the importance of oral health in childhood development.

Many low-income, minority, immigrant and refugee children in Polk County face significant barriers to receiving dental care. Barriers include being under-insured or uninsured, language and cultural obstacles, and financial hardships. Without access to proper dental care and essential supplies like toothbrushes, fluoride treatments, and sealants, these children are at higher risk for cavities, infections, and long-term oral health problems. Poor dental health can negatively impact a child’s school performance, growth, and self-esteem, leading to missed school days, difficulty concentrating, and lower confidence in social situations.

“This grant from Polk County is instrumental in ensuring that children who might otherwise go without dental care receive the essential care they need for a healthy smile,” said Carly Ross, Executive Director of Dental Connections. “By addressing the barriers that many families face, we are able to provide dental care and education that can reduce the need for more serious and costly dental treatments in the future.”

Dental Connections has been a cornerstone of the community for over 100 years, providing quality oral health care to those most in need. The clinic serves almost 14,000 children annually, many of whom rely on Medicaid or are uninsured.

With the support of Polk County, Dental Connections can continue its mission to ensure that every child, regardless of their financial situation, has access to the oral health care and education necessary for lifelong oral health.

For more information about Dental Connections and its programs, visit www.dentalconnections.org.