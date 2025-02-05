Just Released

Iowa Brewers Guild Announces Iowa Craft Brew Festival

Tickets on Sale Friday for Celebration of Iowa Craft Beverages

IOWA – Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the Iowa Brewers Guild announces the return of the annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival on Saturday, June 7 from 1-4 p.m. at Water Works Park, Des Moines. Each festival ticket includes unlimited samples, a commemorative tasting glass, and access to the spacious festival grounds with shade tents, vendors, yard games, and a variety of Iowa-based food trucks.

The Iowa Craft Brew Festival features the best in Iowa beer but will also highlight craft cideries and a growing offering of Iowa produced non-alcoholic beverages. One hundred percent of the festival’s revenue goes to help support Iowa’s craft beer industry and IBG’s Brewed in Iowa campaign that helps raise awareness about the local impact of breweries in Iowa communities.

Following positive feedback and record ticket sales last year, the 2025 event will once again feature a new layout with ample tree cover, as well as new drink offerings and more.

“Last year we had more attendees and more beverages than ever before,” shared Noreen Otto, executive director of the Iowa Brewers Guild. “No matter what style of craft beverage is your favorite, we have something for you to sip as you kick off the Iowa summer.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 7th. Information and links to purchase tickets are available atwww.iowacraftbrewfestival.com. VIP Tickets (includes early admission from 12-1pm) $65. General Admission, $45 (increases to $50 March 1). All ticket holders must be 21 plus years of age.

Iowa craft breweries and cideries from across Iowa will be set up to sample and chat about their brews including: Flix Brewhouse, Lua Brewing, Lion Bridge Brewing, Fenceline Beer Lab, Brightside Aleworks, Exile Brewing, Dimensional Brewing, Second State Brewing, Tellurian Brewing, House Divided Brewing, Backpocket Brewing, Field Day Brewing, Fishback & Stephenson Cider, Firetrucker Brewing, Reclaimed Rails Brewery, Wise-I Brewing, Jackson Street Brewery, Lake Time Brewing, Titonka Brewing Company, Jefferson County Ciderworks, River Ridge Brewery, Late Harvest Brewery, Paha Cidery, PIVO Brewing, West O Beer, Gezellig Brewery, Singlespeed Brewing, Twin Span Brewing, Court Ave Brewing Co., Textile Brewing, Bremer Brewing, Clockhouse Brewing, Japer Winery, Hi-Fi Brewery, West Hill Brewing, Millstream Brewery, Uptown Garage, Alluvial Brewing, Marto Brewing and more brewing favorites from across the state.

The Iowa Brewers Guild is the not-for-profit trade association of professional brewers of beer and cider in Iowa. More than 100 breweries in the state are IBG members. IBG’s “Brewed in Iowa” campaign celebrates the state’s craft beer industry and its economic impact throughout Iowa.