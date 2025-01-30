Just Released

State Auditor Sand releases fraud investigation of CFI

Des Moines, IA – State Auditor Rob Sand today released a special investigation of Children and Families of Iowa (CFI), a non-profit partially funded with federal tax dollars allocated by the U.S. Department of Labor and administered by Iowa Workforce Development (IWD).

Sand’s investigation uncovered the misuse of $436,179 by CFI program Director Jodi Spargur-Tate. Spargur-Tate oversaw the Youth, Adult, and Dislocated Workers programs. The total amount of misused funds includes $324,586 of improper reimbursements to Spargur-Tate, as well as $102,250 diverted to family members for rent, cell phone service, utilities and daycare.

“This further emphasizes the importance of oversight and making sure someone is watching how tax dollars are spent,” said Sand. “For five of the last six years, our office’s audits of Iowa Workforce Development told them they needed to do more sub-recipient monitoring, looking more closely at the people getting these funds.”

Sand recommends that IWD establish policies and procedures to ensure compliance with federal monitoring standards and that CFI exercise sufficient oversight, strengthen internal controls, and provide adequate segregation of duties.

Monetarily, the CFI investigation is the fifth largest misuse of tax dollars uncovered by the Auditor’s Office since Sand began serving in 2019. The complete report can be found on the Auditor of State website. Additionally, a video of Auditor Sand’s news conference is available on YouTube.