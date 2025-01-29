Just Released

“Nation’s Report Card” shows encouraging progress in literacy, underscores Iowa’s need for evidence-based mathematics support

Iowa ranks 10th in the nation in 8th grade reading. Math rankings show the need for improved mathematics instruction, with Iowa ranking 30th for 4th graders and 23rd for 8th graders.

DES MOINES — The 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress results released today by the U.S. Department of Education show encouraging gains with Iowa in the top 10 of all states for eighth grade reading scores, as Iowa continues to invest in proven practices grounded in an evidence-based approach known as the “Science of Reading.”

Mathematics scores for both fourth and eighth graders decreased by 3 points and 2 points, respectively, while Iowa’s math rankings fell significantly to 30th and 23rd in the nation. The significant drop in Iowa’s latest mathematics rankings is in part driven by other states rebounding from their lower 2022 scores while Iowa ensured consistent access to in-person instruction throughout the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. However, Iowa’s mathematics results underscore the need for statewide investment in evidence-based mathematics instruction.

“As we continue to build upon Iowa’s comprehensive investments in evidence-based reading instruction, we celebrate the hard work of students, families, and educators that resulted in Iowa’s top 10 national ranking in eighth grade reading,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “At the same time, Iowa’s concerning mathematics rankings underscore the critical need to support evidence-based mathematics instruction statewide, as proposed by Governor Reynolds and the Department in the Math Counts Act. Iowa’s students with disabilities and students who are English learners also experienced some of the largest achievement gaps in the nation. Together with educators and families, Iowa will continue to invest in instruction and interventions that empower all students to meet high expectations and realize their incredible potential.”

Commonly referred to as “The Nation’s Report Card,” the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) is congressionally mandated to be administered every two years to students in grades 4 and 8 to measure achievement in reading and math. NAEP is the only nationally representative assessment allowing for comparison of student achievement across all 50 states using a robust sampling methodology.

National average scores for public school students across all tested grades and content areas show the nation as a whole has not returned to pre-pandemic achievement levels. Nationally, mathematics scores fell by 3 points for fourth grade and 9 points for eighth grade. National reading scores in both fourth and eighth grade fell 5 points from 2019 scores.

Iowa’s NAEP data demonstrate significant achievement gaps between overall student results and those of certain student groups. Reading and mathematics rankings comparing the achievement of Iowa’s students with disabilities to students with disabilities across the nation show Iowa has some of the largest achievement gaps nationwide. While Iowa ranked 10th in eighth grade reading, Iowa ranked 46th in the achievement of students with disabilities. NAEP achievement is also used in the U.S. Department of Education’s designations for state special education systems under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).

Rankings comparing the achievement of students who are English learners to students who are English learners across the nation also demonstrate significant achievement gaps. While Iowa ranked 23rd in eighth grade math, Iowa ranked 37th in the nation in the achievement of students who are English learners.

NAEP is overseen and administered by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) within the U.S. Department of Education and the Institute of Education Sciences. More information on the 2024 NAEP results is available on the Nation’s Report Card website at https://www.nationsreportcard.gov/