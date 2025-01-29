Just Released

Homemakers Furniture Expands with New Location in Tiffin, Iowa, Creating Approximately 200 Jobs

Family-operated retailer enhances Eastern Iowa community

Des Moines, IA – January 29, 2025 – Homemakers Furniture, a premier home furnishings retailer renowned for its extensive selection of quality furniture and decor, is excited to announce plans to open its second location in Tiffin, Iowa. This expansion represents a significant milestone for the company and will create approximately 200 new jobs in the region.

The new store will be situated in the Park Place Development just a mile north of I-80 off I-380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. This growth underscores Homemakers’ dedication to delivering exceptional products and services to customers across Iowa, while also fostering local community development through job creation.

“We are thrilled to introduce Homemakers Furniture to Tiffin, providing residents with the same outstanding selection and service that has established us as a trusted name in home furnishings for 50 years,” said Roger Merschman, President and second-generation family operator. “Since 1974, we have proudly served Iowans and remain committed to our core values of integrity, service, and community involvement as we expand.”

“This moment represents a turning point for the City of Tiffin, ushering in an exciting new chapter of opportunity and continued progress for our vibrant and growing community. Homemakers perfectly reflects the values we cherish—hard work, integrity, and a deep commitment to community. Their arrival will not only bring an exceptional shopping experience closer to home but will also create meaningful jobs, invigorate our local economy, and elevate the quality of life for our residents. This partnership is a testament to the bright future ahead for Tiffin, and I couldn’t be more excited to see the transformative impact it will bring!” said Tim Kasparek, Mayor of Tiffin.

The Eastern Iowa location will feature a spacious showroom that showcases a wide range of furniture styles, from contemporary to traditional, along with home decor items to help Iowans create their ideal living spaces. The new store will offer various positions, including management roles, interior design consultants, sales professionals, and delivery drivers and warehouse staff. Homemakers is known for its stable employment and commitment to its workforce.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025, with a grand opening anticipated in 2028. The new facility will include approximately 200,000 square feet of showroom (about the size of 3.5 football fields), similar to the Des Moines location. The Tiffin store will fulfill sales from its own warehouse, allowing customers to pick up their furniture same-day or choose curbside or in-home delivery.

For more information about Homemakers Furniture, please visit homemakers.com.