Local Author Fair Features Fiction by Five Iowans

Meet the writers and discover their wide variety of books.

Five authors are coming to Beaverdale Books for its Local Author Fair, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1 at Beaverdale Books. Meet Lauren Joiner, Tiffany Killoren, Robbie Orr, Lacy Rose, and Angela Youngers, as they share their new books.This is a great chance to meet and mingle with new and local writers.

Lauren Joiner’s books, Silly Animal Tales and Silly Animal Tales 2, are collections of limericks for kids. A new author, Joiner decided to keep the original illustrations and combine them with the new characters to show that anyone can improve with practice as long as they don’t give up.

Uncharted Therapy, by Tiffany Killoren, is full of stories that have come in all shapes and sizes over the years. She shapes her own fictional worlds, creating characters with beautiful flaws that she wishes she could sit down and get to know over a latte.

Crashing Into America: A Radical Passage from India, by Robbie Orr, provides a unique perspective for understanding the chaos of America today. His book draws from his own story, following Jamie, the son of Scottish and American missionaries in newly independent India, as he struggles to find his purpose in a chaotic world.

Unholy Soul, by Lacy Rose, is the first in the Saints Purgatory MC series. Soul, the main character, is a take-no-prisoners man who falls fast and hard for CeCe, who has been screwed over by doctors and life itself. Rose is an American author who loves to write gritty Motorcycle Club romances.

Another Dance, by Angela Youngers, tells the story of Annie Obless who, one year after the loss of her husband, still struggles with grief while raising her two young children. Youngers loves reading, dancing in the kitchen with her family, and writing whenever she is not grading student work.