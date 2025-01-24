Just Released

Illnesses Surge in Polk County Schools

(Polk County, IA) — The Polk County Health Department (PCHD) is informing the community of a significant increase in the circulation of illnesses in schools. Sicknesses circulating include norovirus, influenza A, strep throat, pneumonia, and other infectious diseases.

PCHD maintains a health reporting system for schools in Polk County. Schools report absences due to illness to the reporting system when more than 10 percent of the school’s students are out sick. The following data is from schools utilizing PCHD’s health reporting system.

Increase in Schools Reporting Sick Absences

Fourteen schools in Polk County have reported sick absence rates greater than 10 percent during at least one day of January 2025, a significant increase from January 2024.

Some schools have reported sick absence rates greater than 10 percent for two or three consecutive days.

Absentee rates that are sustained and greater than 10 percent indicate a significant spread of illness is happening within the school.

Stop the Spread of Illness

Parents and caregivers can take proactive steps to protect their children and prevent further spread of illness.

Keep Sick Children Home: If your child is experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, or severe cough, keep them home until they are symptom free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.

Practice Good Hygiene: Encourage frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after using the restroom. Norovirus is resistant to hand sanitizer.

Stay Up-to-Date on Vaccinations: Ensure your child is current on all recommended immunizations.

“We are seeing a marked uptick in illness among students and staff in schools across Polk County,” said Juliann Van Liew, Director of the Polk County Health Department. “It’s crucial that we work together as a community to reduce the spread of these illnesses and keep our kids and community healthy.”