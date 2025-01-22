Just Released

Des Moines Prepares to Shine as the Host City for the Inaugural Women’s Major Arena Soccer League Championship Weekend

Des Moines, IA – The Iowa Demon Hawks are bringing the spotlight to the heart of Iowa this spring, hosting the first-ever Major Arena Soccer League Women’s (MASL-W) “Championship Weekend” at Buccaneer Arena from March 28-30. This historic event will showcase six elite teams competing for the league’s inaugural championship in front of a passionate local and national audience.

“Hosting the MASL-W Championship Weekend is a tremendous honor for our organization and our city,” said Darwin Salas, owner of the Iowa Demon Hawks and a 2025 Des Moines Register “Person to Watch.” “Des Moines has long been a community that rallies around sports, and this event gives us the opportunity to highlight our city as a hub for women’s professional soccer while creating an unforgettable experience for fans and players alike.”

The weekend kicks off with thrilling playoff matchups on Friday, March 28, followed by semifinal games on Saturday, March 29, and culminating in the championship game on Sunday, March 30. Fans worldwide can tune in to live-streamed games, further showcasing Des Moines as a city that supports and celebrates soccer.

“Des Moines has one of the most passionate soccer communities in the country,” said MASL-W Commissioner Chris Economides. “This championship weekend will celebrate not just the sport but also the commitment and support of this incredible city.”

The event is more than just a tournament—it’s a celebration of talent, community, and the future of women’s indoor soccer. With MASL-W setting the stage for the next generation of stars, Des Moines is cementing its place as a leader in the sport’s growth and development. With Iowa’s first top-tier professional women’s team a reality, and committing to give girls and young women across the state strong role models in professional sports.

More at www.maslw.com or www.iowademonhawks.com