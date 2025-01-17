Hoover Presidential Foundation Accepting Nominations for 2025 Uncommon Public Service Award

Hoover Presidential Foundation Accepting Nominations for 2025 Uncommon Public Service Award1/17/2025
WEST BRANCH, IOWA – January 17, 2025 – The Hoover Presidential Foundation is currently accepting
nominations for the 2025 Uncommon Public Service Award. The due date for submissions is February 28,
2025. The awards are presented during the last week of March in the state House and Senate chambers during
the morning session. Additional recognition is given at the annual Foundation Celebration Banquet. One winner
is selected from both the Iowa Senate and House of Representatives.
The Uncommon Public Service Award was created by the Hoover Presidential Foundation to honor those public
servants who demonstrate uncommon service to the people of Iowa above and beyond their legislative
responsibilities. The nominees are judged on their public service and humanitarian projects. The Hoover
Presidential Foundation has been recognizing outstanding public servants since 2007.
Submissions can be made at hooverpresidentialfoundation.org/uncommon-public-service-award. Options are
available to submit either online or to print a form to submit by mail.
Herbert Hoover, Iowa native and the nation’s 31st president, is the inspiration for the award. He noted, “We
believe in equal opportunity for all, but we know that this includes the opportunity to rise to leadership . . . to be
uncommon.”