Just Released

Hoover Presidential Foundation Accepting Nominations for 2025 Uncommon Public Service Award

WEST BRANCH, IOWA – January 17, 2025 – The Hoover Presidential Foundation is currently accepting

nominations for the 2025 Uncommon Public Service Award. The due date for submissions is February 28,

2025. The awards are presented during the last week of March in the state House and Senate chambers during

the morning session. Additional recognition is given at the annual Foundation Celebration Banquet. One winner

is selected from both the Iowa Senate and House of Representatives.

The Uncommon Public Service Award was created by the Hoover Presidential Foundation to honor those public

servants who demonstrate uncommon service to the people of Iowa above and beyond their legislative

responsibilities. The nominees are judged on their public service and humanitarian projects. The Hoover

Presidential Foundation has been recognizing outstanding public servants since 2007.

Submissions can be made at hooverpresidentialfoundation.org/uncommon-public-service-award. Options are

available to submit either online or to print a form to submit by mail.

Herbert Hoover, Iowa native and the nation’s 31st president, is the inspiration for the award. He noted, “We

believe in equal opportunity for all, but we know that this includes the opportunity to rise to leadership . . . to be

uncommon.”