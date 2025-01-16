Just Released

Hy-Vee Reaches Goal of 100 Million Meals for Feeding America®

Retail grocer began campaign to help address hunger across the Midwest

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (Jan. 15, 2025) — Hy-Vee proudly announces today that it has achieved its bold goal of helping to provide 100 million meals* to Feeding America® and 19 partner food banks serving families experiencing hunger across the Midwest. Hy-Vee surpassed this milestone after a 20-month campaign that included customer donations as well as supplier donations of food and funds.

“Our customers and employees have been tremendous in supporting our fight against hunger, as have our supplier partners,” said Jeremy Gosch, chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee. “Thanks to them, 19 food banks and the thousands of pantries they support have been able to serve millions of families across the Midwest. When people come together, we truly can make a real difference for our neighbors and our 100 Million Meals Challenge demonstrated that.”

Over the course of the campaign, customers were able to donate by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar during checkout. All funds collected at stores went directly to the 19 Feeding America partner food banks that operate in Hy-Vee’s nine-state region. Additionally, corporate donations from Hy-Vee and Hy-Vee’s supplier partners were instrumental in reaching the 100 million meal goal.

While the funds collected contributed to much of the campaign, national food suppliers also donated product to local food banks, including Hormel Foods, Smithfield and General Mills, as well as Hy-Vee stores amplifying its food rescue program — a vital part of food bank operations — amounting to more than nearly 17 million pounds of food donated by Hy-Vee stores. In total, Hy-Vee raised 102 million meals during the challenge.

“Congratulations to Hy-Vee on reaching the remarkable milestone of helping provide 100 million meals to people facing hunger in local communities! This achievement demonstrates the incredible impact we can make when people come together to pursue a shared goal,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Partners are essential to the movement to end hunger, and we are so grateful to Hy-Vee for their dedication and leadership in this vital effort.”

Now that the 100 Million Meals Challenge has concluded, Hy-Vee and Feeding America plan to focus on childhood hunger in 2025. A new campaign will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Pounds of food donated through in-store donations defines a meal as 1.2 pounds by the USDA.