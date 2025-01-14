Veridian Credit Union awards $90k in grants to 19 organizations across Iowa, Nebraska

Veridian Credit Union awards $90k in grants to 19 organizations across Iowa, Nebraska1/14/2025
WATERLOO, Iowa (January 13, 2025) – Veridian Credit Union has distributed $90,000 in grants to 19 organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. The credit union awards Successful Financial Future Grants annually of up to $5,000 each to nonprofit organizations who address barriers to financial stability through financial literacy or employment readiness.
“Financial literacy and employment readiness are vital to creating a successful financial future,” said Angela Weekley, Veridian’s community inclusion manager. “It’s important for us to support organizations who are offering those tools in our communities.”
Recent recipients of Veridian’s Successful Financial Future Grants include:
Northeast Iowa
|Friends of the Family – Waverly, Iowa
|5,000
|House of Hope – Waterloo, Iowa
|5,000
|Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity – Waterloo, Iowa
|5,000
|La Luz Centro Cultural – Hampton, Iowa
|2,500
|One City United – Waterloo, Iowa
|5,000
|The Job Foundation – Cedar Falls, Iowa
|5,000
|Try Pie – Waterloo, Iowa
|2,500
Eastern Iowa
|Inside Out Reentry – Iowa City, Iowa
|5,000
|Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa – Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|5,000
|Willis Dady Emergency Shelter, Inc. – Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|5,000
Central Iowa
|Beacon of Life – Des Moines, Iowa
|5,000
|By Degrees Foundation – Des Moines, Iowa
|5,000
|Iowa Center for Economic Success – Des Moines, Iowa
|5,000
|Junior Achievement of Central Iowa – Des Moines, Iowa
|5,000
|Lutheran Services in Iowa – Des Moines, Iowa
|5,000
|Project IOWA – Des Moines, Iowa
|5,000
Eastern Nebraska/Western Iowa
|Junior Achievement of the Midlands, Inc.
|5,000
|Latino Center of the Midlands
|5,000
|The Nebraska Center for Workforce Development and Education
|5,000
Veridian partners with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA) to administer Successful Financial Future Grants from the Veridian Credit Union Fund. The 2025 grant funding cycle will open on September 1, 2025. Details are available at veridiancu.org/grants.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its 350,000 members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with more than 1,000 employees and 32 branches across Iowa, eastern Nebraska and the Twin Cities metro area. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call (800) 235-3228.