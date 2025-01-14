Just Released

Veridian Credit Union awards $90k in grants to 19 organizations across Iowa, Nebraska

WATERLOO, Iowa (January 13, 2025) – Veridian Credit Union has distributed $90,000 in grants to 19 organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. The credit union awards Successful Financial Future Grants annually of up to $5,000 each to nonprofit organizations who address barriers to financial stability through financial literacy or employment readiness.

“Financial literacy and employment readiness are vital to creating a successful financial future,” said Angela Weekley, Veridian’s community inclusion manager. “It’s important for us to support organizations who are offering those tools in our communities.”

Recent recipients of Veridian’s Successful Financial Future Grants include:

Northeast Iowa

Friends of the Family – Waverly, Iowa 5,000 House of Hope – Waterloo, Iowa 5,000 Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity – Waterloo, Iowa 5,000 La Luz Centro Cultural – Hampton, Iowa 2,500 One City United – Waterloo, Iowa 5,000 The Job Foundation – Cedar Falls, Iowa 5,000 Try Pie – Waterloo, Iowa 2,500

Eastern Iowa

Inside Out Reentry – Iowa City, Iowa 5,000 Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa – Cedar Rapids, Iowa 5,000 Willis Dady Emergency Shelter, Inc. – Cedar Rapids, Iowa 5,000

Central Iowa

Beacon of Life – Des Moines, Iowa 5,000 By Degrees Foundation – Des Moines, Iowa 5,000 Iowa Center for Economic Success – Des Moines, Iowa 5,000 Junior Achievement of Central Iowa – Des Moines, Iowa 5,000 Lutheran Services in Iowa – Des Moines, Iowa 5,000 Project IOWA – Des Moines, Iowa 5,000

Eastern Nebraska/Western Iowa

Junior Achievement of the Midlands, Inc. 5,000 Latino Center of the Midlands 5,000 The Nebraska Center for Workforce Development and Education 5,000

Veridian partners with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA) to administer Successful Financial Future Grants from the Veridian Credit Union Fund. The 2025 grant funding cycle will open on September 1, 2025. Details are available at veridiancu.org/grants.

Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its 350,000 members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with more than 1,000 employees and 32 branches across Iowa, eastern Nebraska and the Twin Cities metro area. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call (800) 235-3228.