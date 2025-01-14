Thursday, January 16, 2025

Veridian Credit Union awards $90k in grants to 19 organizations across Iowa, Nebraska

1/14/2025

WATERLOO, Iowa (January 13, 2025) – Veridian Credit Union has distributed $90,000 in grants to 19 organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. The credit union awards Successful Financial Future Grants annually of up to $5,000 each to nonprofit organizations who address barriers to financial stability through financial literacy or employment readiness.

 

“Financial literacy and employment readiness are vital to creating a successful financial future,” said Angela Weekley, Veridian’s community inclusion manager. “It’s important for us to support organizations who are offering those tools in our communities.”

 

Recent recipients of Veridian’s Successful Financial Future Grants include:

Northeast Iowa

Friends of the Family – Waverly, Iowa 5,000
House of Hope – Waterloo, Iowa 5,000
Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity – Waterloo, Iowa 5,000
La Luz Centro Cultural – Hampton, Iowa 2,500
One City United – Waterloo, Iowa 5,000
The Job Foundation – Cedar Falls, Iowa 5,000
Try Pie – Waterloo, Iowa 2,500

 

Eastern Iowa

Inside Out Reentry – Iowa City, Iowa 5,000
Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa – Cedar Rapids, Iowa 5,000
Willis Dady Emergency Shelter, Inc. – Cedar Rapids, Iowa 5,000

 

Central Iowa

Beacon of Life – Des Moines, Iowa 5,000
By Degrees Foundation – Des Moines, Iowa 5,000
Iowa Center for Economic Success – Des Moines, Iowa 5,000
Junior Achievement of Central Iowa – Des Moines, Iowa 5,000
Lutheran Services in Iowa – Des Moines, Iowa 5,000
Project IOWA – Des Moines, Iowa 5,000

 

Eastern Nebraska/Western Iowa

Junior Achievement of the Midlands, Inc. 5,000
Latino Center of the Midlands 5,000
The Nebraska Center for Workforce Development and Education 5,000

 

Veridian partners with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA) to administer Successful Financial Future Grants from the Veridian Credit Union Fund. The 2025 grant funding cycle will open on September 1, 2025. Details are available at veridiancu.org/grants.

 

Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its 350,000 members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with more than 1,000 employees and 32 branches across Iowa, eastern Nebraska and the Twin Cities metro area. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call (800) 235-3228.

