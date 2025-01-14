Just Released

USDA Rural Development State Director in Iowa Departing, Acting State Director to Assume Leadership

Theresa Greenfield to leave USDA position on January 20

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2025 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director in Iowa Theresa Greenfield today announced that she is departing her leadership position effective at noon on January 20, 2025. Deputy State Director Kate Sand will then assume responsibility for the Agency’s role in providing loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for thousands of Iowans in rural areas.

“It’s been an honor to serve the people of Iowa as State Director for USDA Rural Development,” said Director Greenfield. “From helping to fund healthcare needs—for example—in Muscatine, Shenandoah, Sioux Center, and Grundy Center, to supporting our Iowa co-operatives in Boone, Butler, and Calhoun counties, to fostering the movement to clean energy on hundreds of livestock and grain farms, USDA is making a positive impact in the lives of Iowans. What a privilege it has been to be a part of that!”

Director Greenfield began her tenure at USDA in November of 2021 after a career focused on community development, housing, and real estate. During her time at USDA, she oversaw the distribution of millions of congressionally appropriated dollars for critical hospital, emergency response, and water infrastructure projects across the state.

Acting State Director

Acting State Director Sand has worked alongside rural Iowans since she began her career with USDA Rural Development in 2004. She has served in in multiple positions, programs, and area offices while serving rural communities, businesses, and homeowners for the past 20 years. For nearly ten years, she served as the Community Program Director before taking on the role of Deputy State Director in November of 2022.

Sand grew up on a corn and soybean farm near Joice, Iowa, population 208. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in public administration from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake and a Master of Arts degree in political science from the University of Iowa.

For the complete list of leadership for USDA Rural Development programs in Iowa, read it online here.

USDA Rural Development has 11 offices across the state to serve the 1.3 million Iowans living in rural communities and areas.

