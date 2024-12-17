Just Released

Great Oaks High School & Career Center Awarded $1.5 Million Department of Labor YouthBuild Grant to Empower Opportunity Youth in Central Iowa

Des Moines, IA – December 17, 2024 – Great Oaks High School & Career Center and Oakmont Education are proud to announce its selection as a recipient of a $1.5 million Department of Labor YouthBuild Grant, marking a significant milestone in its mission to provide transformative educational and vocational opportunities for opportunity youth in central Iowa.

This grant represents a critical investment in Des Moines’ educational and workforce development landscape, specifically targeting students aged 17-21 who have previously dropped out of high school. Through the YouthBuild program, Great Oaks High School & Career Center will expand its existing services, offering integrated education, job training, leadership development, and robust support systems that help young people earn their diplomas and build meaningful careers.

Transforming Lives and Communities Through YouthBuild

The YouthBuild program, a nationally recognized pre-apprenticeship initiative, empowers young people by providing educational services and job training in high-demand industries. At Great Oaks High School & Career Center, program participants will gain hands-on skills in construction and healthcare pathways while splitting their time between the classroom and vocational training worksites.

As part of the construction pathway, students will partner with Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity to fulfill the community service requirement by building affordable housing for low-income families. Meanwhile, the classroom component will enable students to earn their high school diplomas, develop leadership skills, and prepare for postsecondary opportunities, including college, apprenticeships, and employment.

Supportive services will address barriers such as transportation, childcare, healthcare referrals, and provision of work attire and personal protective equipment. Additionally, participants will benefit from a 12 month follow-up period post-graduation, ensuring a seamless transition into postsecondary education or employment.

“This YouthBuild grant allows us to create life-changing opportunities for young people in our community,” said Dr. Jerry Farley, Vice President of Career Technical Education at Oakmont Education. “By combining education, vocational training, and community service, we’re not only helping students reclaim their futures but also strengthening families and neighborhoods in Des Moines.”

A Collaborative Effort for Lasting Impact

The grant, which officially begins on February 1, 2025, includes a four-month planning period and will be implemented in partnership with Iowa’s Jobs for America’s Graduates (IJAG) and Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC). Together, this coalition—titled Coalition YouthBuild—will equip opportunity youth with the skills and confidence to thrive in both their professional and personal lives.

The program is part of the U.S. Department of Labor’s broader YouthBuild initiative, which serves more than 5,000 young people across 200 programs in over 40 states.

Oakmont Education: Proven Expertise in YouthBuild

Great Oaks High School & Career Center is operated by Oakmont Education, a leading charter school management organization with extensive experience in implementing YouthBuild programs. Oakmont Education has successfully supported similar YouthBuild initiatives in Dayton, Columbus, and Akron, Ohio, demonstrating its ability to deliver impactful workforce development solutions tailored to students’ unique needs. YouthBuild Dayton (which is located inside of Liberty High School) and YouthBuild Columbus Community School were also awarded the 2025 Department of Labor YouthBuild Grants.

About Great Oaks High School & Career Center

Great Oaks High School & Career Center is a dropout recovery charter school dedicated to empowering students aged 16-21 to reengage with their education and earn their high school diplomas. With flexible class schedules and personalized support, the school ensures students can balance work, childcare, and other responsibilities while preparing for rewarding careers. Great Oaks High School & Career Center offers nationally recognized industry credentials in Construction, Healthcare & Advanced Manufacturing.

About Oakmont Education

Oakmont Education transforms lives and communities by providing innovative dropout recovery solutions. Through a focus on Career Technical Education pathways and real-world workforce training, Oakmont empowers students with the tools they need to achieve long-term success and contribute to their communities.