Just Released

Rotary Club of Des Moines Contributes $50,000 Grant to Ellipsis

DES MOINES, IA (December 9, 2024) – The Rotary Club of Des Moines awarded its annual community service grant at their December 9th weekly meeting. The grant was increased to $50,000 this year and awarded to Ellipsis. This grant will fund a kitchen and lounge area of residential care facility for girls.

The girl’s center housed at the Barbara Lee Noble Campus will be the first of its kind in the state. This Noble Campus will improve equity and outcomes for Polk County girls, ensuring they can get appropriate care in our community.

“This year’s gift puts the Rotary Club of Des Moines Foundation Community Grants contribution at over $400,000 to non-profit organizations throughout Des Moines,” said Rotary Club of Des Moines President, Kevin Kacere. “This funding allows us to expand our impact and supports programs that address critical needs. I’m extremely proud of the heart and generosity of this club.”

Each year, the Grants Committee reviews applications from many worthy nonprofit organizations. Applicants are reviewed by the Committee and a final three are then interviewed before a selection is made.