Just Released

Hy-Vee Acquires Naming Rights to GrimesPlex

The 50-acre multi-sports turf complex GrimesPlex will now be known as the Hy-Vee MultiPlex Powered by the City of Grimes. The facility fully opened this spring and is located near the grocery chain’s store in Grimes.

Hy-Vee and the City of Grimes have signed a five-year naming rights agreement. There is an option to renew for an additional five years, bringing the total agreement to 10 years.

“Hy-Vee is a fantastic partner in our community and a natural fit for this facility,” said City Manager Jake Anderson. “Together, we will continue to provide a top-tier sports facility for residents and visitors, fostering recreational and economic growth for Grimes.”

“At Hy-Vee, we promote health and wellness, and support active lifestyles for people of all ages, and this sports complex reflects those values,” said Hy-Vee Vice President of Sports Marketing Matt Nickell. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact that this partnership will bring to the local community and surrounding areas.”

Since its partial opening last fall, 2.1 million people have visited GrimesPlex and surrounding businesses. The facility has hosted multiple state and regional youth sports tournaments including USSSA baseball, Spring State Cup Soccer, and Special Olympics State Slow Pitch as well as Grimes Parks and Recreation programs. It is surrounded by 80 acres of undeveloped land planned for commercial, retail and entertainment uses. A Tru by Hilton hotel, a 400-unit luxury townhome and apartment complex, an 18,000-square-foot retail center, and a Chipotle are all currently under construction near the facility.