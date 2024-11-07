Just Released

Salute to Our Heroes: Blank Park Zoo Honors Veterans and Active Duty Military with Free Admission

DES MOINES, Iowa (November 7, 2024) – Blank Park Zoo will honor the service and sacrifices of veterans and active duty military members this Veterans Day Weekend with its Salute to Our Heroes. From Saturday, November 9 through Monday, November 11, the zoo will offer free admission to all veterans and active duty military personnel. Additionally, up to four guests can receive half-price admission.

“We are honored to show our appreciation for the service and sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes and their families,” said Anne Shimerdla, President and CEO of Blank Park Zoo. “This event is our way of saying thank you and creating an opportunity for these heroes to enjoy a memorable day with loved ones.”

The weekend promises a truly unforgettable experience, featuring several different animals and attractions. Guests can also explore the indoor Discovery Center, home to a tropical rainforest and a captivating aquarium. From the lions and tigers to the penguins and sea lions, visitors will have the chance to engage with animals from around the globe while enjoying the beauty of nature.

To take advantage of the free or discounted admission, military personnel and veterans will need to present a valid military ID or proof of service at the zoo’s entrance. This initiative reflects Blank Park Zoo’s deep commitment to honoring those who have served our country and ensuring they feel valued and appreciated.

Event Details:

Dates: November 9–11, 2024

Free Admission: Active duty military and veterans

Half-Price Admission: For up to four accompanying guests

Location: Blank Park Zoo, 7401 SW 9th Street, Des Moines, Iowa

Blank Park Zoo sits on one of Iowa’s most historic military sites. The zoo is located on part of the historic Fort Des Moines property. Fort Des Moines was the location of the U.S. Army’s first officer candidate class for African American men in 1917, and the establishment of the first Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps in 1942.

The zoo is committed to supporting military members and invites everyone to join in honoring those who have served. Active military members also receive discounted admission throughout the year and a discount on membership. For more information about Blank Park Zoo, visit blankparkzoo.com or call (515) 285-4722.