Meyocks Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Two Vice Presidents of Creative

Creative Veterans Chad Baker and Johnny Mackin Step into Vice President Roles to Drive Agency Excellence, Innovation and Evolution

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 6, 2024) — Meyocks, a leading branding and marketing agency, announced today the appointment of two new vice presidents of creative to its leadership team: Chad Baker and Johnny Mackin. Together, Baker and Mackin bring a combined 60 years of industry experience.

As vice presidents of creative, Baker and Mackin’s key priorities will be fostering more agile, collaborative workflows and ensuring Meyocks remains an industry leader in delivering exceptional creative.

“Chad and Johnny are seasoned experts who bring unique perspectives and strengths to our leadership teams,” says Rachel Allinson, chief creative officer at Meyocks. “Their shared passion for developing talent will further Meyocks’ mission to cultivate top-tier professionals in the industry.”

Both Baker and Mackin have long histories with Meyocks. Baker has been with the agency for 20 years and served as the copywriting and creative lead in the food and health industries. Hy-Vee, Farm Credit Services of America, Iowa Lottery and Grinnell Mutual are just a few of his clients. Prior to Meyocks, Baker spent eight years as associate creative director with Strategic America. Baker holds a Master of Arts in Integrated Marketing Communications and a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising from Drake University.

Mackin began his career at Meyocks as an intern. After earning his Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Iowa State University, he was hired as a full-time copywriter with Meyocks. Mackin then moved on to build a successful 26-year career in creative roles across various companies. Notable positions included serving as director of marketing at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and as creative director at The Karma Group. Four years ago, he returned to Meyocks.