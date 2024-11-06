Just Released

FAMILIES CAN SIGN UP ONLINE FOR HELP WITH TOYS THIS CHRISTMAS!

DES MOINES, Iowa. (November 6, 2024) – Every child deserves to have gift at Christmas. This year, The Salvation Army plans to provide toys to more than 2000 children across the metro with help from individuals and businesses in our community. If you are a business, you can help by hosting an Angel Tree and displaying Angel Tags for people to pull and buy toys. If you are an individual, watch for the Angel Trees as you are out shopping this holiday season, pull a tag and pick up a toy for a child in need. You can return the toy back to the tree where you picked up the tag.

Another option is to shop from home through The Salvation Army’s Walmart gift registry. The registry is full of toys and games to give to families in need this Christmas. Items purchased through the registry ship directly to The Salvation Army Clive office and go to local children in need. Donors can find the registry by scanning the QR code on the back of any Angel Tree tags or by visiting https://bit.ly/dsmwalmartangels2024.

“As a child, I looked forward to seeing gifts under the tree with my name on it, and I still do today, but with a deeper understanding,” said Major Jolene Hull, Associate Capital Area Commander for The Salvation Army. “I know that there will be many in our community who will struggle to put a gift under their tree this year, but you can be the difference in a child’s life through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program. Angel Tree allows for the spirit of Christmas to come alive in the giving and receiving of a gift, one tag, and one child at a time. Will you join us in making a difference.”

Toy donations can also be dropped off at The Capital Area Command office at 1400 NW 100th St. in Clive, Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Monetary donations may be mailed in to: The Salvation Army, PO Box 933, Des Moines, IA 50304 or atWWW.DESMOINESREDKETTLE.ORG.

What: www.SAAngeltree.org – applications for assistance with toys

https://bit.ly/dsmwalmartangels2024 – purchase toys online for local children – Walmart registry

When: Angel Tree assistance sign ups end November 15th

Toy donations should be made by December 15th