BUCCANEERS NAME ERIC GRUNDFAST PRESIDENT

URBANDALE, Iowa – The Des Moines Buccaneers, proud USHL affiliate, announced today that the club has named Eric Grundfast as President of Business Operations & Alternate Director.

Grundfast will oversee all aspects of the Buccaneers business operations, including ticket sales, corporate partnerships, marketing, communications and fan relations. His immediate focus will be building out an expanded staff dedicated to enhancing partnerships in the community, fan engagement & attendance.​

“We’re thrilled to add a leader with Eric’s pedigree to the team. His track record of success with 17 years of experience in minor league hockey and wealth of experience in the AHL made him an ideal leader to help us build upon an already storied franchise with the Des Moines Buccaneers,” said Buccaneers Managing Partner Michael Devlin. “We were impressed with his vision for the future of the franchise and his plan to achieve it. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Eric to the Bucs!”

“I am excited to join the historic Des Moines Buccaneers and to continue growing the game of hockey in Central Iowa through creative community programming and connecting with the strong fanbase,” said Grundfast. “When the opportunity presents itself, fans can expect a strong season ticket member benefits package, first-class family-fun entertainment and a dedication to the growth of the Bucs brand”.

A graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University, Grundfast, 38, resides in Urbandale, IA with his wife Sarah.

The Buccaneers hit the ice at 7 p.m. this coming Friday when they host the Madison Capitals at the Mid-American Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines, Iowa. The Bucs close out a two-game home set with a visit from the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. Fans 21 and over, may take advantage of select two-for-one adult beverages (some restrictions apply).

Single-game tickets to see the Buccaneers play at the Mid-American Energy Company RecPlex are available online at tickets.bucshockey.com/ or by calling (515) 278-2827 ext. 2103. For more information about ticket packages, including season and group outings, please contact (515) 278-2827.

Follow the Bucs on social media via “X” @bucshockey,Facebook.com/bucshockey and Bucshockey on Instagram.