Just Released

BELLS WILL BE RINGING STARTING NOVEMBER 8TH!

DES MOINES, Iowa. (November1, 2024) – Hard to believe November is already here again and in JUST ONE WEEK, the iconic sound of The Salvation Army kettle bells will be filling the air at stores across Central Iowa. They need your help to keep the bells ringing and help people in need this holiday season.

“A large percentage of our annual budget is generated through our Christmas fundraising efforts, mainly through our mail appeal, but also with the money generated from our Red Kettle Program,” said Tamyra Harrison, Development Coordinator for The Salvation Army Capital Area Command. “In 2023, we only filled 38% of our possible volunteer kettle shifts at the 55 locations throughout Des Moines and the surrounding suburbs. We need our communities’ help to fill more of those shifts and help us meet our goal of $1.2 million. Just two hours of volunteering can bring significant change, to the kettle, and to those in need.”

Sign up to ring the bell at www.RegisterToRing.com.

This year there is a Volunteer of the Week prize awarded every Friday. To win, volunteers just submit pics or video of ringing the bell during their shift to tamyra.harrison@usc.salvationarmy.org. Weekly prize package sponsors include Iowa Wild, Iowa Cubs, Iowa Barnstormers and more! Details will be available on our Facebook page @salarmydm.

Monetary donations may be mailed in to: The Salvation Army, PO Box 933, Des Moines, IA 50304 or at WWW.DESMOINESREDKETTLE.ORG.

What: www.RegisterToRing.com

When: November 8th thru December 24th except Sundays and Thanksgiving

Where: 55 locations across the metro area