DMU Dean of Student Advancement Joins AACOM Graduate Medical Education Development Fellowship

WEST DES MOINES, IA (10/30/2024) The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, in partnership with the University of North Carolina Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research, has announced the inaugural cohort of AACOM Graduate Medical Education Development Fellowship. Jennifer Beaty, M.D., FACS, FASCRS, associate dean for graduate medical education and designated institutional official for the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences, was named one of the 32 fellows to begin this 10-month program.

“DMU is entering a new era of graduate medical education development. As the new designated institutional official, I am eager to learn and facilitate our application to becoming a sponsoring institution,” Beaty says. A sponsoring institution is accredited to oversee, support and manage one or more residency or fellowship programs under the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

The AACOM GME Development Fellowship is designed to cultivate future leaders in graduate medical education. Through this program, fellows will gain insights into GME development strategies, collaborate with national experts and create capstone projects tailored to support their respective institutions. These projects will culminate in presentations at AACOM’s upcoming Educating Leaders 2025 conference.

“Dr. Beaty’s selection acknowledges not only her achievements but also her forward-thinking approach to ensuring the future of medical education and residency training,” says David Connett, D.O., FACOFP (dist.), dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine. “Her role in shaping GME at DMU, as well as her service on national committees, reflects her deep commitment to improving medical education both locally and nationally.”

The fellowship program focuses on expanding GME opportunities, particularly in community-based and underserved areas. It highlights the critical role of osteopathic medical schools in addressing health care disparities with the goals of advancing education and access to care in regions where they are most needed.

