Just Released

Iowa PBS Announces New Director of Engineering and Technology

JOHNSTON, Iowa (October 28, 2024) — Iowa PBS announces Chad Aubrey as the new director of engineering and technology for the network. He will ensure the seamless operation of critical IT, audio, video and file-based systems, which are essential for content creation, distribution and transmission. This pivotal leadership role will also contribute to the strategic planning process of the organization.

“Chad currently serves as our production supervisor and has been one of our strongest studio technicians for the past decade. He served as the engineer in charge of our mobile unit and his expertise spans multiple departments and divisions within the network,” said Iowa PBS Executive Director and General Manager Andrew Batt. “Chad is uniquely qualified to help bridge the divide between information technology and traditional broadcast engineering that is much needed in the coming decade.”

Aubrey’s resume includes over 20 years working in media production and distribution, as well as in education with Des Moines Public Schools. His last 13 years have been spent at Iowa PBS, where he’s filled various roles, including production technician, as well as engineer in charge of the Iowa PBS mobile production truck. As production supervisor, he has been integral in moving Iowa PBS efforts forward in utilizing new technology. He has also updated legacy systems to improve performance and service to help Iowa PBS better serve its mission and audience.

“Thank you for the opportunity and for entrusting me to lead the engineering department and work with these talented, hard working folks. I’ve been here for 13 years; this is a fantastic place and it’s because of the talented and highly skilled people,” said Aubrey. “I’ve learned so much from everyone. We all have that same goal in mind, our mission to serve Iowans the best we can, to make the right decisions to be a valued, essential resource that I know we are. We will do some great things together.”

In addition to its statewide broadcast, Iowa PBS .1 is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/watch, pbs.org/livestream, the PBS app, Local Now, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Iowa PBS programs, behind-the-scenes extras and more can be enjoyed on iowapbs.org, Facebook and YouTube. Viewers can also stream their favorite shows on demand using the PBS app, available on iOS, Android and many streaming devices.

Learn more at iowapbs.org.

For more information about Iowa PBS, please contact Hayley Schaefer at 515.776.0406 or hayley.schaefer@iowapbs.org.