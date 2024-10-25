Just Released

Iowa PBS Announces New Director of Content

JOHNSTON, Iowa (October 25, 2024) — Iowa PBS announces the hire of Cameron McCoy as their new director of content. The director of content will assist the network in content planning and development for local and statewide programming. This critical leadership role manages all broadcast and streaming content, ensuring our programming educates, informs, enriches and inspires Iowans.

“Cameron has extensive experience in both television production and educational programming, having served in our own education department then later as a successful producer and senior producer at Iowa PBS, and most recently as a content producer with the Iowa Department of Education,” said Iowa PBS General Manager & Executive Director Andrew Batt. “Cameron has a teaching background and the temperament to guide not only our production team but collaborate across the entire network.”

McCoy is a proud Iowan and was born in Carroll. He graduated high school from Atlantic. His resume includes a bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University in broadcasting and journalism. He holds a Master of Education degree in mass communication and secondary English from Rockhurst University. He started out his career working in freelance film and television in Kansas City, Missouri. Through that experience, he worked on many projects, including a feature-length documentary for National Geographic.

“Joining Iowa PBS is a thrilling opportunity to amplify stories that matter, connect communities and inspire lifelong learning in Iowans,” said McCoy. “I’m excited to be part of a network dedicated to enriching lives through quality local programming that reflects the shared values of the state.”

He moved back to Iowa in 2011 where he worked in the educational services department at Iowa PBS. He was promoted to producer/director in 2013 and worked on a wide range of Iowa PBS programming including, Iowa Ingredient, KIDS Clubhouse Adventures and Greetings From Iowa. Prior to accepting the content director position, he served as a video producer for the Iowa Department of Education.

For more information about Iowa PBS, please contact Hayley Schaefer at 515.776.0406 or hayley.schaefer@iowapbs.org.