Thursday, October 24, 2024

Join our email blast

Just Released

FAREWAY ANNOUNCES OFFICER PROMOTIONS

10/24/2024

(BOONE, IA) – Fareway Stores, Inc. CEO Reynolds W. Cramer recently announced the following
officer group promotions:

Tom Laven
Senior Vice President
Retail Operations

Theresa McLaughlin
Senior Vice President
Human Resources

Bryan Greiner
Vice President
West Region

Rob Stevenson
Assistant Vice
President Employee
Engagement &
Recognition

CNA - Immunizations (Oct 2024)CNA - Fake Pills (Oct 2024)CNA - HIV Self Testing (Oct. 2024)

“Tom, Theresa, Bryan, and Rob are important members of our team. They contribute greatly to our
core and expanding operations, and will be important to our continued success,” Cramer said. “We
are excited to identify, foster, and grow talent at Fareway. We look forward to seeing the positive
impact they will have in their new roles.”
The individuals listed above assume their new titles effective immediately.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

CNA - HIV Self TestingHomemakersMeskwakiBest of Des MoinesIowa Wild