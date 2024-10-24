Just Released

FAREWAY ANNOUNCES OFFICER PROMOTIONS

(BOONE, IA) – Fareway Stores, Inc. CEO Reynolds W. Cramer recently announced the following

officer group promotions:

Tom Laven

Senior Vice President

Retail Operations

Theresa McLaughlin

Senior Vice President

Human Resources

Bryan Greiner

Vice President

West Region

Rob Stevenson

Assistant Vice

President Employee

Engagement &

Recognition

“Tom, Theresa, Bryan, and Rob are important members of our team. They contribute greatly to our

core and expanding operations, and will be important to our continued success,” Cramer said. “We

are excited to identify, foster, and grow talent at Fareway. We look forward to seeing the positive

impact they will have in their new roles.”

The individuals listed above assume their new titles effective immediately.