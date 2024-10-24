FAREWAY ANNOUNCES OFFICER PROMOTIONS

Just Released
FAREWAY ANNOUNCES OFFICER PROMOTIONS10/24/2024
(BOONE, IA) – Fareway Stores, Inc. CEO Reynolds W. Cramer recently announced the following
officer group promotions:
Tom Laven
Senior Vice President
Retail Operations
Theresa McLaughlin
Senior Vice President
Human Resources
Bryan Greiner
Vice President
West Region
Rob Stevenson
Assistant Vice
President Employee
Engagement &
Recognition
“Tom, Theresa, Bryan, and Rob are important members of our team. They contribute greatly to our
core and expanding operations, and will be important to our continued success,” Cramer said. “We
are excited to identify, foster, and grow talent at Fareway. We look forward to seeing the positive
impact they will have in their new roles.”
The individuals listed above assume their new titles effective immediately.