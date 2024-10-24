Just Released

DART to Offer Free Rides on Election Day

Central Iowans can use most bus services at no charge to get to the polls on Tuesday, November 5

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) will offer free rides on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., but DART will allow anyone to use Local or Express route services at no charge throughout its entire service day.

DART’s Paratransit Bus Plus riders can also reserve a free ride to and from their polling location. These rides must be reserved at least 24 hours in advance by calling DART Customer Service at 515-283-8136. Riders using DART On Call and DART On Demand will need to pay regular bus fare.

“We hope offering free rides on Election Day allows more central Iowans to participate in voting,” said Erin Hockman, Chief Strategy Officer at DART. “In addition to providing essential bus services that help thousands of people get to vital destinations every day, DART is proud to offer opportunities that promote a quality life for all central Iowans.”

How to ride on Election Day

Central Iowans can find their polling location through the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office. They can then use the MyDART Trip Planner atwww.ridedart.com or the free MyDART app to search for which transit options are available to get to their polling location. Google Maps also shows bus routes when selecting the “transit” option while searching for directions.

Learn more about DART’s services, find routes that run throughout Greater Des Moines, and plan trips by visiting DART’s website.