Just Released

FORMER DMACC STUDENTS RECEIVE DMACC ALUMNI ASSOCIATION AWARDS

Eight DMACC Graduates are Recognized in a Special Dinner and Ceremony Hosted by the DMACC Alumni Association

Five former students earn Outstanding Alumni Awards, the highest honor given to DMACC alumni by the DMACC Alumni Association

Two former students receive Alumni Early Achievement Awards

One former student was recognized with the Alumni Association Impact Award

Eight former Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) students have received an award from the DMACC Alumni Association.

The following five DMACC graduates were named recipients of the DMACC Outstanding Alumni Association Awards:

Kimberly Brix (above), DMACC Ankeny Campus, Diploma in Architectural Drafting, 1999 and AAS in Architectural Technologies, 2003; Lead Engineering Technician at Snyder & Associates in Ankeny. She lives in Ankeny.

Holly Current (above), DMACC Ankeny Campus, Advanced Standing Diploma in Mortuary Science, 2007; Vice President/Co-Owner/Funeral Director at Hamilton's Funeral Home. She lives in Monroe.

Clint Dudley (above), DMACC Ankeny Campus, AAS in Auto Mechanics Technology, 1999; Owner of Shade Tree Auto. He lives in West Des Moines.

Bradley Snowgren (above), DMACC Boone Campus, Liberal Arts, 2000; Perry High School Principal. He lives in Perry.

, DMACC Boone Campus, Liberal Arts, 2000; Perry High School Principal. He lives in Perry. Matthew Stephenson (above), DMACC Ankeny Campus, Liberal Arts, 2002; Director of Learning and Development at Casey’s. He lives in Ankeny.

The Outstanding Alumni Award is the highest honor given to DMACC alumni by the Alumni Association. This award honors and recognizes alumni who provide service to their community, country and/or fellow citizen; have had great professional or personal achievement since graduation; and continue to be involved in the life and work of DMACC.

In addition, two recent DMACC graduates received an Alumni Early Achievement Award. Those recipients include:

Meghanne Knight (above), DMACC Ankeny Campus, Biotechnology, 2018; Equipment Maintenance Specialist at Eurofins Nutritional Analysis Center in Ankeny, Knight lives in Ankeny.

DMACC Ankeny Campus, Biotechnology, 2018; Equipment Maintenance Specialist at Eurofins Nutritional Analysis Center in Ankeny, Knight lives in Ankeny. Justin Phongsavanh, DMACC Ankeny Campus, Business Administration and Financial Administration, 2018; Seated Javelin Thrower, USA National Team; U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committees. He lives in McDonough, GA

The award was created in 2011 to recognize alumni who have graduated from DMACC within the last ten years and have displayed exemplary personal or professional achievement or volunteer service to their community.

A former Urban Campus student who is a dedicated community leader and public servant with a career marked by a strong commitment to social justice, education and community developed received a DMACC Impact Award from the Alumni Association.

Izaah JB Knox (above), DMACC Des Moines/Urban Campus, Executive Director of Creative Visions, Iowa State Senator from the 17th District. He lives in Des Moines.

The DMACC Impact Award was created to honor DMACC alumni of at least 12 credit hours who make an impact within their community and DMACC.

All were recognized by the DMACC Alumni Association in a special dinner and ceremony recently held on the DMACC Ankeny Campus and hosted by the DMACC Alumni Association.