Four Des Moines Karate Students to Compete in World Championship in Spain

Des Moines, IA – October 21, 2024 – Four students from Traditional Karate Academy, based in Des Moines, Iowa, will represent the United States at the upcoming World Traditional Karate Championship in Spain. This event is the pinnacle of International competitions as it brings together the four international karate federations to compete together. This elite competition will see the world’s best traditional karate practitioners come together to compete for international recognition.

The students, Julianna Rosendahl (19), Aidan Rosendahl (17), Ava Rosendahl (13), and Bailey Johnson (24), qualified for the world stage after outstanding performances at the U.S. Budo Karate Association National Tournament in Arizona earlier this year, three placing first and one placing third.

Each competitor earned their place by excelling in kumite (sparring) and kata (forms) divisions, a testament to years of rigorous training and dedication at the Traditional Karate Academy under Sensei Kraig Rosendahl, a fifth-degree black belt with 50 years of training, and Sensei Seth Rosendahl, a sixth-degree black belt with 40 years of training.

“We’re incredibly proud of these students,” said Sensei Seth Rosendahl. “Competing on the world stage is a huge honor and reflects their hard work, discipline, and the core values we teach at our dojo. This is a significant moment not only for them but for our entire martial arts community in Des Moines.”

A Legacy of Traditional Karate

The Traditional Karate Academy has been a part of the Des Moines community for 36 years. Founded by Kraig Rosendahl in the late 1980s, the dojo is dedicated to preserving the traditional values of karate, focusing on both practical self-defense techniques (karate-jitsu) and personal development (karate-do), which emphasizes discipline, respect, and honor.

The World Traditional Karate Championship is the culmination of years of training, and the four students will face competitors from across the globe. The event is organized by the World Traditional Karate Union (WTKU), bringing together athletes from four major karate federations. The competition will take place in Spain from October 23 – 27.

Meet the Competitors

● Julianna Rosendahl (19) – Third-degree black belt with 14 years of training.

● Aidan Rosendahl (17) – Second-degree black belt with 13 years of training.

● Ava Rosendahl (13) – First-degree black belt with 8 years of training.

● Bailey Johnson (24) – Second-degree black belt with 17 years of training, recently

placing fifth in the Top 10 World Championship Invitational in Poland.

These athletes will compete in various events including individual kata (forms), kumite (sparring), and team kata. Their journey to the World Championship was supported by the dojo community as well as the Sensei’s church family, with fundraising efforts covering travel and competition expenses.

About the Traditional Karate Academy

The Traditional Karate Academy is a Des Moines-based dojo that offers training in traditional Shotokan Karate. Led by Kraig and Seth Rosendahl, the academy focuses on teaching martial arts in a holistic manner—developing not only physical skills but also character, respect, and personal discipline.

