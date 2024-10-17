Just Released

Hoyt Sherman Place Promotes Evan Fischer to Events Manager

Hoyt Sherman Place is excited to announce that Evan Fischer has been promoted to Events Manager. In his new role, Evan will focus more on the booking process while continuing to manage the event calendar, work with promoters and entertainers, and serve as the manager on duty for various events. Evan joined the Hoyt Sherman Place team as an Event Coordinator in September 2016. Earlier that same year, he graduated from Central College with a degree in Business Management with a Marketing emphasis and a minor in Sociology.

“Evan is a reliable employee and an incredibly hard worker.” Chief Operating Officer, Allison Johnson, said. “I am so pleased that he will continue to grow with the organization in this new role.”

Hoyt Sherman Place is a vibrant cultural destination where people can connect with art, music, history, and one another. The venue offers an intimate theater experience with extraordinary acoustics, a beautiful historic mansion, and a majestic art gallery. Ever since Hoyt Sherman completed his family home in 1877, this lovely space in Sherman Hill has been a hub of connection. From one-of-a-kind events to sharing art and exploring history, this is the place to be in Des Moines. For more than 100 years, Hoyt Sherman Place has been part of the community and will be for the next 100.