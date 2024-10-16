Just Released

Iowa PBS welcomes back coverage of College Wrestling

Johnston, Iowa (October 15, 2024) – College Wrestling returns to Iowa PBS in 2025. Usher in a new era of wrestlers as College Wrestling makes its triumphant return showcasing five exciting small college duals, including powerhouse programs from Division II, Division III and the NAIA.

“Bringing College Wrestling back to Iowa PBS is a homecoming for both the sport and our statewide network,” said Iowa PBS General Manager and Executive Director Andrew Batt. “We’re proud to showcase a celebrated broadcast series with deep ties to Iowa’s sports history to a new generation of viewers.”

The coverage will feature four men’s dual meets and one women’s dual meet. The meets will feature NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA schools. Coverage will begin on Thursday, January 16 and the final meet will be held on February 11. Each dual meet will begin at 7 p.m. broadcasting live on statewide Iowa PBS and livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and iowapbs.org.

Along with exceptional coverage of College Wrestling, on the call will be a legendary duo Tim “The Voice of College Wrestling” Johnson and Jim Miller.

Johnson has covered more than 300 wrestling meets for Iowa PBS, ESPN and the Big Ten Network. In 2007, he was named broadcaster of the year by the National Wrestling Media Association. In 2009, he was named journalist of the year by Wrestling Insider News.

Miller is a 10-time NCAA Division III champion coach for Wartburg College and a five-time National Coach of the Year. He coached 37 individual national champions, 147 All-Americans and 72 NWCA Academic All-Americans at Wartburg. Miller received the Lifetime Service to Wrestling award from the Iowa Chapter of the Hall of Fame in 2001. He was inducted into the Wartburg Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

“Thousands of Iowans grew up with College Wrestling on Iowa Public Television [now Iowa PBS], and we are back in 2025,” said College Wrestling announcer Jim Miller. “I couldn’t be more excited to highlight some of the best small college programs in the nation… let’s go!”

“I am so excited and honored to be back where it all started for me 38 years ago, the ever-popular College Wrestling on Iowa PBS,” said play-by-play announcer Tim Johnson. “What a treat for all Iowans to have the opportunity to tune in each week and see the best small college wrestling in the nation. America needs wrestling!”

Live coverage will be as follows*:

* Thursday, January 16: University of Nebraska at Kearney vs. Grand View University

* Tuesday, January 21: Loras College vs. Coe College

* Thursday, January 30: Augsburg University vs. Wartburg College

* Thursday, February 6: Central College vs. Luther College

* Tuesday, February 11: William Penn University vs. Grand View University Women

*Coverage and start times are subject to change.

In addition to its statewide broadcast, Iowa PBS .1 is available to livestream on iowapbs.org/watch, pbs.org/livestream, the PBS app, Local Now, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Iowa PBS programs, behind-the-scenes extras and more can be enjoyed on iowapbs.org, Facebook and YouTube. Viewers can also stream their favorite shows on demand using the PBS app, available on iOS, Android and many streaming devices.

