Just Released

SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE SIGN UPS ARE NOW OPEN!

Families needing Christmas assistance this year can now sign up at saangeltree.org.

DES MOINES, Iowa. (October 15, 2024) – With the holidays approaching, The Salvation Army remains on the front lines of need, providing food and toys for struggling families here in Central Iowa. In 2023, they helped 861 families and distributed 8,668 toys. Many of our fellow Iowans continue to struggle and we’re here to ensure families have the help and hope they need this coming Christmas season by putting food on the table, presents under the tree, and keeping the lights and heat on for the most vulnerable.

Parents can sign up now at WWW.SAANGELTREE.ORG until November 15th. To sign up online, you will need your ID, ID for everyone in family over 18, and a birth certificate or medical card for those 17 and younger.

Call Jacob Bergesen at 515-282-3599 or email jacob.bergesen@usc.salvationarmy.org.

If you would like to donate a toy for the Angel Tree Toy Shop this year, please drop them off at The Salvation Army Capital Area Command Office, 1400 NW 100th St., Clive, IA 50325. Toys can also be purchased through our Central Iowa Walmart Registry. All toys purchased through our registry ship to our Clive office and go to local children.

Monetary donations may be mailed in to: The Salvation Army, PO Box 933, Des Moines, IA 50304 or atWWW.DESMOINESREDKETTLE.ORG.

What: Angel Tree Sign Ups

When: End Friday, November 15, 2024

Where: WWW.SAANGELTREE.ORG