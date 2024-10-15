Central Iowa Water Works Board Taps Tami Madsen for Role of Executive Director

DES MOINES, Iowa — The board of Central Iowa Water Works (CIWW) today announced the hiring of Tami Madsen as Executive Director. Madsen will assume the helm of CIWW, the wholesale drinking water authority founded earlier this year, on Monday, November 18.

“Our board unanimously selected Tami Madsen for this position, which speaks volumes about her qualifications and experience in this industry and business in general,” said Jody Smith, Chairman of the CIWW Board of Trustees. “Skilled in management and operations, Tami has spent the past five years leading an established wholesale water utility in North Dakota,” which is similar in structure and purpose to Central Iowa Water Works.

“As a result of that experience, she is well acquainted with financial management, water plant operations, resource and facility planning and strategic growth considerations required as we build the regional water authority in Central Iowa,” Smith added.

One of 45 applicants for the position, Madsen holds a master’s degree in hydrology from the University of Oklahoma and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas in Tyler.

During her five years at the Western Area Water Supply Authority (WAWSA) in Williston, North Dakota, Madsen has led a wholesale utility that serves customers living in a 5,000-square-mile section of the northwest part of the state. The WAWSA operations under her purview included drinking water production at three treatment plants and more than 1,900 miles of distribution pipelines as well as two wastewater plants for industrial use.

In addition to working with member entities and a diverse group of stakeholders, Madsen regularly presents to North Dakota’s Legislature, Governor’s Office and Department of Water Resources on a number of wide-ranging water topics including funding and policy for public water systems.

“Even as a relatively new water authority, you can see that the founders of Central Iowa Water Works have shown vision and initiative in their collaboration on water production, governance and cost-sharing,” said Madsen. “I am proud to lead CIWW in its important work of ensuring safe, affordable drinking water for the entire region for decades to come.”