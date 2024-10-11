Just Released

SALVATION ARMY DISASTER-RELIEF TEAMS RESPONDING TO COMMUNITIES AFFECTED BY HURRICANE MILTON

DES MOINES, Iowa (October 11, 2024) – The Salvation Army Western Division (a three-state region serving Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota) has personnel on standby, ready to deploy to Florida in support of disaster-relief operations in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

Salvation Army units in the Southeast are actively responding to the impacts of Hurricane Milton, which caused widespread damage across the state of Florida. Salvation Army mobile feeding units (canteens) and disaster-relief teams are deploying to impacted areas to provide food, drinks, and emergency supplies—and to provide emotional and spiritual care to survivors and rescue workers.

The Western Division already sent personnel to the Southeast to assist with the response to Hurricane Helene; now, it has personnel on standby to deploy for the Hurricane Milton response.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in support of The Salvation Army’s hurricane-relief efforts can do so online at: https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081/#!/donation/checkout