Just Released

West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce Launches New Foundation on November 12, 2024, to Celebrate 100-Year Anniversary

WEST DES MOINES, IA – (October 7, 2024) – The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce (WDM Chamber) announces the launch of the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce Foundation (WDM Chamber Foundation) at a ribbon cutting on November 12, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the WDM Chamber office. All are welcome to attend. The new foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to addressing community and regional needs in innovative ways and is one of ten special initiatives celebrating the WDM Chamber’s 100-year anniversary, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to serving the community.

The WDM Chamber Foundation’s mission is to collaborate with area business leaders and key stakeholders to solve community problems, create opportunities, and support the thriving future of West Des Moines. With a focus on workforce development, economic prosperity, and civic engagement, the Foundation aims to position West Des Moines as the best place in America to live, work, and play.

“I am so proud of our stellar Board of Trustees, who have worked hard to build our new foundation as a vital asset for our community and region,” said Katherine Harrington, President and CEO of the WDM Chamber Foundation. “As a special way to spotlight the West Des Moines Chamber’s 100-Year Anniversary, we are excited about serving the needs of our community for the next 100 years.”

Chris Nelson, Chair of the WDM Chamber Foundation, added, “I have been involved in the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce for many years and it is an honor to be serving in this capacity. As we continue to position the city of West Des Moines as the best in America to live, work, and play, it will be critical to position the Foundation for success for our area’s positive future and fill needs in the community.”

In addition to the formation of the WDM Chamber Foundation, the WDM Chamber is pleased to announce that Katherine Harrington has been named President of the WDM Chamber Foundation. Harrington will continue to serve as the President and CEO of the WDM Chamber while also leading the WDM Chamber Foundation.

The WDM Chamber Foundation is poised to become the premier nonprofit organization in the region, fostering innovation and addressing community needs. This new venture underscores our commitment to the city of West Des Moines and the Greater Des Moines Region, ensuring a prosperous and thriving future for all.

For more information about the WDM Chamber Foundation, please visit our website at https://wdmchamber.org/wdm-chamber-foundation.