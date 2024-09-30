Just Released

Des Moines University Campus Receives Multiple Prestigious Design Awards

WEST DES MOINES, IA (09/30/2024) The new Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences campus, designed by RDG Planning & Design, has been honored with multiple design awards, recognizing its innovative and sustainable approach to health care education.

The 88-acre campus, located in West Des Moines, Iowa, earned the Grand Prize Collegiate Award in the American School & University 2024 Education Interiors Showcase, an Outstanding Design Award in AS&U’s Architectural Portfolio, and an Award of Merit in the higher education/research category from Engineering News-Record Midwest.

“These awards reflect our dedication to working with clients to create spaces that foster learning and growth,” says Benjamin Kroll, AIA, LEED AP, NCARB, RDG architect and senior partner. “Des Moines University’s new campus is a testament to the power of thoughtful design in shaping spaces that inspire and support the people who use them every day. We are proud to share these awards with DMU.”

These accolades celebrate the campus’s forward-thinking design, which integrates cutting-edge academic and social environments with sustainable practices. Opened in 2023 to coincide with DMU’s 125th anniversary, the campus features four interconnected buildings surrounding an elevated central quad designed to foster collaboration and support holistic health care education.

“Our new campus was created with the vision of providing a world-class learning environment that supports collaboration and innovation while remaining environmentally responsible,” says Angela L. Walker Franklin, Ph.D., DMU president and CEO. “Seeing this vision recognized with multiple prestigious awards is incredibly gratifying.”

Key design elements include 700 geothermal wells for energy-efficient systems, which contributed to the campus achieving LEED Silver certification. The campus also incorporates native plant conservation and stormwater management practices, reducing water runoff by eight million gallons annually.

The campus’ signature buildings include the Edge of Advancement, which houses administration, student support spaces, a technology-rich event and learning commons and an alumni hall; the Innovation building, home to academic, simulation and dining programs; and the Health and Wellbeing building, featuring wellness facilities and clinic and counseling services. The campus also connects with local trails and integrates a new pond, enriching the student experience and benefiting the surrounding community.

The campus will be featured in the Fall 2024 issue of American School & University’s Architectural portfolio. In addition, the ENR award will be celebrated at the ENR Midwest Regional Best Projects Awards ceremony in Chicago on November 15, 2024.

Located in West Des Moines, part of Iowa’s capital metro, Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences offers 10 graduate-level professional degree programs in anatomy, biomedical sciences, health care administration, occupational therapy, osteopathic medicine, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, podiatric medicine and public health. Founded in 1898, the institution offers superior academics in a collaborative environment. DMU students’ scores on national examinations, pass rates on board certifications and match rates for medical residency programs are consistently higher than national averages and rates at peer institutions.

