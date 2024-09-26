Just Released

Local Film Teams Endeavor To Make Short Horror Films Next Weekend.

On Friday October 4, filmmaking teams will gather at the Fleur Cinema to kick-off the 48 Hour Horror Film Project in Des Moines. They will draw their film genres out of a hat and find out the required character, prop and line of dialogue which must be included in their final short horror film. With only 48 hours to write, film, and edit – they will rush to get their completed short films uploaded to 48 servers by 7:30 Sunday evening. There are still a few teams spots open for the event at: https://www.48hourfilm.com/desmoines/horror

“It’s almost time for the horror starting line,” states Samuel Pace-Tuomi, Producer of the Des Moines 48HFP. “We are very excited to be bringing back our horror themed filmmaking event for a third and final year. This also marks my last 48 as city producer so I am excited to go out with a bang after serving for over 15 years.”

Submitted films will be screened for the public at the Fleur Cinema on October 14 & 15. The films will be evaluated by a panel of judges and the Best Films will screen as part of The Best of Horror Screening and Costume Contest on October 31, also at the Fleur.

Filmmakers compete for their movie to win “The Best of City” award, a cash prize and a chance to screen at The Cannes Film Festival. They will also represent Des Moines in the international competition and screen at Filmapalooza, in Seattle in March of 2025.

DES MOINES 48HFP IMPORTANT DATES:

October 4-6