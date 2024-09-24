Just Released

Special Olympics Iowa Hosts Fall Classic September 27-28 in West Des Moines

GRIMES, IOWA – Athletes and Unified partners from across the state will assemble in West Des Moines on September 27 and 28 to compete in the Special Olympics Iowa Fall Classic. The Fall Classic will feature over 600 Special Olympics athletes competing in volleyball, pickleball, flag football, equestrian, and Unified golf.

“We are really looking forward to hosting the Fall Classic,” said John Kliegl, Special Olympics Iowa President and CEO. “Last year was the first ever Fall Classic, and participation for this year’s event has grown exponentially amongst our athletes. This event is highly anticipated and the athletes have worked hard to get to this state competition.”

On Friday, September 27, the flag football and pickleball competitions will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex, and the Unified golf competition will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Beaver Creek Golf Club. These competitions will be followed by an opening ceremony and festival at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines at 5:00 p.m.

On Saturday, September 28, there will be volleyball and pickleball competitions at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex and an equestrian competition at Menagerie Stables LLC in Mitchellville, all beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Event Details

What: Special Olympics Iowa Fall Classic

When: Friday, September 27th 9:00am-8:00pm; Saturday, September 28th 9:00am-2:00pm

Where: MidAmerican Energy RecPlex, 6500 Grand Ave, West Des Moines; Beaver Creek Golf Club 11200 NW Towner Dr, Grimes; Menagerie Stables 3237 NE 108th St, Mitchellville

Media Note: Media are welcome to cover the Fall Classic competitions and opening ceremony. Special Olympics Iowa athletes and staff will be available for interviews.

Media Opportunity 1 of 3: Pre-Event Interview

WHEN: anytime between now and September 27

WHAT: Overview of upcoming activities

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Special Olympics Iowa leadership, coaches, athletes

SETUP AN INTERVIEW: Contact Megan Filipi, mfilipi@soiowa.org or 563.260.1281

Media Opportunity 2 of 3: Live Morning Remotes

WHEN: Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 from 7:00-9:30 a.m.

WHERE: MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex (6500 Grand Ave, West Des Moines)

WHAT: Overview of upcoming events

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Special Olympics Iowa leadership, coaches, athletes

RSVP: Contact Megan Filipi, mfilipi@soiowa.org or 563.260.1281

Media Opportunity 3 of 3: Competition

WHEN: See Schedule

WHERE: MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex (West Des Moines), Beaver Creek Golf Club (Grimes), Menagerie Stables (Mitchellville)

WHAT: Competition in pickleball, volleyball, flag football, equestrian, and golf

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Special Olympics Iowa leadership, athletes, coaches, and volunteers

VISUALS: Athletes competing pickleball, volleyball, flag football, equestrian, and golf

RSVP & ON-SITE CONTACT: Megan Filipi, mfilipi@soiowa.org or 563.260.1281