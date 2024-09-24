Special Olympics Iowa Hosts Fall Classic September 27-28 in West Des Moines

Special Olympics Iowa Hosts Fall Classic September 27-28 in West Des Moines9/24/2024
GRIMES, IOWA – Athletes and Unified partners from across the state will assemble in West Des Moines on September 27 and 28 to compete in the Special Olympics Iowa Fall Classic. The Fall Classic will feature over 600 Special Olympics athletes competing in volleyball, pickleball, flag football, equestrian, and Unified golf.
“We are really looking forward to hosting the Fall Classic,” said John Kliegl, Special Olympics Iowa President and CEO. “Last year was the first ever Fall Classic, and participation for this year’s event has grown exponentially amongst our athletes. This event is highly anticipated and the athletes have worked hard to get to this state competition.”
On Friday, September 27, the flag football and pickleball competitions will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex, and the Unified golf competition will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Beaver Creek Golf Club. These competitions will be followed by an opening ceremony and festival at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines at 5:00 p.m.
On Saturday, September 28, there will be volleyball and pickleball competitions at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex and an equestrian competition at Menagerie Stables LLC in Mitchellville, all beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Event Details
What: Special Olympics Iowa Fall Classic
When: Friday, September 27th 9:00am-8:00pm; Saturday, September 28th 9:00am-2:00pm
Where: MidAmerican Energy RecPlex, 6500 Grand Ave, West Des Moines; Beaver Creek Golf Club 11200 NW Towner Dr, Grimes; Menagerie Stables 3237 NE 108th St, Mitchellville
Media Note: Media are welcome to cover the Fall Classic competitions and opening ceremony. Special Olympics Iowa athletes and staff will be available for interviews.
Media Opportunity 1 of 3: Pre-Event Interview
WHEN: anytime between now and September 27
WHAT: Overview of upcoming activities
INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Special Olympics Iowa leadership, coaches, athletes
SETUP AN INTERVIEW: Contact Megan Filipi, mfilipi@soiowa.org or 563.260.1281
Media Opportunity 2 of 3: Live Morning Remotes
WHEN: Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 from 7:00-9:30 a.m.
WHERE: MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex (6500 Grand Ave, West Des Moines)
WHAT: Overview of upcoming events
INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Special Olympics Iowa leadership, coaches, athletes
RSVP: Contact Megan Filipi, mfilipi@soiowa.org or 563.260.1281
Media Opportunity 3 of 3: Competition
WHEN: See Schedule
WHERE: MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex (West Des Moines), Beaver Creek Golf Club (Grimes), Menagerie Stables (Mitchellville)
WHAT: Competition in pickleball, volleyball, flag football, equestrian, and golf
INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES: Special Olympics Iowa leadership, athletes, coaches, and volunteers
VISUALS: Athletes competing pickleball, volleyball, flag football, equestrian, and golf
RSVP & ON-SITE CONTACT: Megan Filipi, mfilipi@soiowa.org or 563.260.1281