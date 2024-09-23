Just Released

Iowa Arboretum Debuts “Wine in the Woods” Fundraiser at Treehouse Village

Madrid, Iowa – Sept. 23, 2024 — Iowa wine paired with tapas and Iowa’s own crowd-pleasing, classic rock and blues band Opus Taylor www.opustaylor.com highlight an evening at Treehouse Village at the Iowa Arboretum & Gardens in Madrid Friday, Oct. 11, from 5:30-8 p.m.

“Wine in the Woods” showcases the Arboretum’s newest attraction, Treehouse Village lit for a beautiful fall evening and offers stations where guests can enjoy great Iowa wines paired with delicious tapas selections served by Christiani’s Catering of Des Moines.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $150 per person and may purchased in advance on the Arboretum’s website at www.iowaarboretum.org/events/

The Iowa Arboretum & Gardens is a community-supported public garden inspiring curiosity, discovery, and appreciation of the natural landscape. Established in 1968 as a non-profit organization by the Iowa Horticultural Society in Boone County near Madrid, the Iowa Arboretum became a stand-alone non-profit organization in 1979. The Arboretum’s vision is to be a leading botanical, educational, and recreational destination fostering the value and enjoyment of nature and the outdoors for all ages and abilies. It features 160 acres displaying a unique collection of Iowa trees, landscape plants and native ecosystems.