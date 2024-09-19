Just Released

Urbandale Food Pantry Breaking Ground on New Facility to Meet Growing Demand and Future Needs

Urbandale, Iowa (Wednesday, September 18, 2024) – A groundbreaking for the Urbandale Food Pantry’s new facility will take place on Friday, September 27 at 10:30 AM.

The new facility, which will be located at 7901 Douglas Avenue in Urbandale, will provide much-needed space and resources to expand operations and partner with other community organizations. In addition to increased food storage capacity and a more comfortable client experience, the space will serve as a hub for additional services related to the City of Urbandale and its future plans for health and human services in the community.

“We’re breaking ground as we’re breaking records,” said Patty Sneddon-Kisting, Executive Director of the Urbandale Food Pantry. “The demand for food assistance has reached unprecedented levels and this expansion is critical to meeting the needs of our community.”

Sneddon-Kisting added that the Urbandale Food Panty’s Board of Directors has been very progressive and forward-thinking when it comes to the design and operation of this new space. “This new, larger facility will not only help us serve more people, but also allow us to expand partnerships and provide wraparound services to help families thrive.”

Wraparound services are comprehensive, holistic support systems designed to meet the complex needs of individuals or families, typically by coordinating various community resources.

The groundbreaking ceremony will feature remarks from community leaders, including Urbandale Mayor Bob Andeweg and food pantry representatives, and will be followed by a reception with light refreshments. Community members, donors, and media are invited to attend and learn more about the project’s vision and goals.

Event Details:

What: Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Urbandale Food Pantry’s New Facility

When: Friday, September 27, at 10:30 AM

Where: 7901 Douglas Ave, Urbandale IA, 50322

Who: Open to the public, featuring remarks from community leaders and Urbandale Food Pantry representatives