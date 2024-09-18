Just Released

DES MOINES PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND GOOGLE FIBER LAUNCH PARENT UNIVERSITY

Des Moines Public Schools is excited to announce the launch of “Parent University,” a new program developed with support from Google Fiber. This initiative aims to empower families by equipping them with essential technology skills to support their children’s academic success.

Parent University will provide families with hands-on technology training with the help of DMPS volunteers and staff. Sessions will be held one Saturday each month, offering a range of topics such as DMPS curriculum navigation, paperwork assistance, housing and health resources, job search support, and more.

“The digital gap in our immigrant and refugee community is overwhelming,” said Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts. “Thanks to Google Fiber, every family that participates in Parent University will be able to access the tools to support their student’s academic success.”

The program will travel to different DMPS schools ensuring every DMPS family has the opportunity to participate, no matter where they live.

Goals of Parent University:

Digital inclusion for all ages

Providing families access to critical services and resources

Encouraging active participation in a student’s education

Bringing the program directly to each school’s neighborhood

“Google Fiber is pleased to support Des Moines Public Schools in boosting knowledge, skills, and abilities for families across the district,” said Rachel Merlo, Head of Local Government Affairs Strategy at Google Fiber. “We appreciate the opportunity to extend internet access across Des Moines, and wish educators, caregivers, and learners an outstanding school year ahead.”

The first Parent University session will take place on Wednesday, September 25th, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the Weeks Middle School library. The session will focus on attendance policy, Infinite Campus, and reporting student absences.

For more information about Parent University, including session locations and topics, families can contact either the Community Schools Coordinator or SUCCESS representative at their student’s school.