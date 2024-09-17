Just Released

Special Olympics Iowa to Host Truck Convoy on September 21

~ The public is invited to join Iowa’s compassionate army of truck drivers as they participate in the Special Olympics Truck Convoy ~

Grimes, Iowa – On Saturday, September 21, the Truck Convoy for Special Olympics Iowa will bring together over 100 truck drivers and semis in support of Special Olympics. The Truck Convoy is an annual event that raises money for Special Olympics athletes and the many programs Special Olympics Iowa offers.

Trucks will start to line up at 8:30 a.m. with the Convoy beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Parkway, exit 101 off the Highway 5 bypass in West Des Moines. The Convoy departs, heading east, and will continue east on Highway 5/65 to the University Avenue exit. It will then take University Avenue west and enter the Iowa State Fairgrounds at the 33rd Street entrance.

“It is incredible to watch a parade of more than 100 semis rolling through Des Moines in support of Special Olympics Iowa,” shared Maddie Cory, Director of Law Enforcement Torch Run. “The trucking industry is amazing advocates of Special Olympics, and we look forward to this event every year to see the large turnout of truck drivers and their families.”

The trucks are expected to arrive at the Fairgrounds at 11:30 a.m. where lunch, music, and awards will be provided at the Alliant Energy pavilion. As the trucks arrive at the fairgrounds, they will be welcomed by Special Olympics Iowa athletes, families, friends, supporters, law enforcement officers, the Special Olympics community, and the organizations and companies that make up the trucking industry. The public is invited to join in welcoming the Convoy at the Iowa State Fairgrounds with signs, pom poms, and cheers!

There is a $125 cost per convoy participant. All proceeds from the Truck Convoy will benefit Special Olympics Iowa and help continue providing year-round athletic, health, school, and leadership programming for over 9,100 Special Olympics Iowa athletes and Unified partners.

Event Details

What: Special Olympics Iowa Truck Convoy

When: Saturday, September 21, 2024 (8:30 am – 1:00 pm)

Where: Begins at Veterans Parkway, exit 101 off the Highway 5 bypass in West Des Moines and event ends at the Iowa State Fairgrounds

