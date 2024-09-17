Just Released

Pro Skateboarders to Descend on Des Moines

Nearly four dozen top skaters will participate in the Des Moines Streetstyle Open

DES MOINES – Skate DSM, announced some of the world’s top pro and amateur skaters will participate in the 4th Annual Des Moines Streetstyle Open, a skate contest from September 19 – 21. The Des Moines Streetstyle Open is modeled after what is known as the “best” international skate competition, the Copenhagen Open. This multi-day skate contest will take place throughout Des Moines with skate contests moving from spot to spot, with the final contest held at the Lauridsen Skatepark.

We are excited to welcome Thrasher Skater of the Year Leo Romero, Sean Malto, Ryan Townley, Vincent Alvarez, John Dilorenzo, Heath Kirchart, Tyler Kirshenbaum, Julian Lewis, Oscar Loreto Jr., Dan Mancina, Vincent Milou, Daniel Vargas, Jake Wooten, Jake Yanko, and many, many more. A full list can be found here: https://skatedsm.org/meet-rad-humans/

In addition to the top pro and amateur skaters, Nine Club Host Chris Roberts and Tim O’Connor will be announcing the event, along with special guests Kelly Hart and Joey Brezinski capturing clips for social media.

The 4th Annual Des Moines Streetstyle Open boasts over $30,000 in cash prizes, its biggest prize purse to-date. The event is free and open to the public, no tickets are required for any of the events. Spectators at Lauridsen Skatepark will find food and beverage vendors, activations and event merchandise.



Learn more about all the experiences at: DesMoinesStreetstyleOpen.com.

Event Details:

Thursday, September 19

Welcome to Town Party

Cowles Commons

221 Walnut St

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Featuring custom-made skate obstacles, food trucks, music, and performance from the Des Moines Breakerz.

Friday, September 20

Best Trick Gap Contest

Downtown School

1800 Grand Ave

2:00 p.m.

Red Bull “Manny Mania” Contest

Papajohn Sculpture Park

1330 Grand Ave

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

After Party & Art Show

Singlespeed Brewing Co

303 Scott Ave

9:00 p.m.

Featuring music from renowned pro skater Leo Romero, and a pop-up art show featuring art from Midwestern skateboarders.

Saturday, September 21

Open Street Contest

Lauridsen Skatepark

901 2nd Ave

9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Featuring both men’s & women’s and adaptive divisions, a bowl jam, food trucks and beverage vendors, event merchandise, and more!



After-Party

Maggie’s Rumble Room

1430 2nd Ave

Featuring music from DJ Richie Daggers.

To learn more, go to DesMoinesStreetstyleOpen.com.