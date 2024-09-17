Iowa Bankers Association Names Sen. Jason Schultz Legislator of the Year

Schultz honored for unwavering support of the banking industry to better Iowa’s communities

JOHNSTON, Iowa (Sept. 16) – The Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) recently presented Iowa Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) with its 2024 IBA Legislator of the Year award.

The IBA created the award to recognize an Iowa legislator who has supported Iowa community banks in their efforts to safeguard $104 billion of Iowans’ deposits and lend $86 billion to help individuals, business owners and agriculture expand and grow their enterprise and Iowa’s economy.

Schultz was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2014 and re-elected for his third term in 2022. Schultz served three terms in the Iowa House of Representatives prior. During his time, he has chaired multiple committees including the Senate Commerce Committee, which considers banking issues. Currently, he serves as chair of the Senate State Government Committee, and is a member of Senate Commerce, Judiciary, Ways and Means and Workforce Committees.

“Sen. Schultz is one of the strongest bank supporters in the Iowa Legislature,” said Alan Weiss, VP, regional branch manager, United Bank of Iowa. “He works tirelessly to understand the needs and concerns of our bank, employees and customers, and is committed to growing and supporting Iowa’s economy.”

In addition to serving in the Iowa Legislature, Schultz is a farmer. He served seven years in the Iowa National Guard and was also a volunteer firefighter for many years. He was a member of the Horn Memorial Hospital Foundation. He and his wife, Amy, have two daughters and are members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig.