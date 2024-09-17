Iowa Bankers Association Honors Tom Pohlman with James A. Leach Leadership Award

Just Released

Longtime community banking leader honored for his service to the banking industry

JOHNSTON, Iowa (Sept. 16, 2024) — The Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) presented banking leader, Tom Pohlman, with the 2024 James A. Leach Leadership Award on Monday during the IBA Annual Convention.

Pohlman had a successful 46-year banking career, including leadership roles at First National Bank of Ames and Ames National Corporation. Pohlman joined First National Bank of Ames in January 1998 as senior vice president. He was promoted to executive vice president in December 1998 and to president in 1999. Pohlman was named president and CEO of Ames National Corporation in 2007. He retired in 2018 but continued to serve on Ames National Corporation’s board of directors until 2023, serving as chairman for several of those years. Throughout his career, Pohlman demonstrated a commitment to his fellow team members, customers, shareholders and community.

“Early on in his career, Tom learned the value of being an advocate for his community and industry,” said John Sorensen, IBA president and CEO. “Our industry’s highest honor is a fitting tribute to someone who worked for the good of his customers, fellow team members, colleagues and community.”

The IBA created the Leach Award in Congressman Leach’s name in 2000, following his term as chairman of the U.S. House Banking Committee. The award recognizes a distinguished Iowa banker who, like Congressman Leach, has made significant, lifelong contributions to how Iowa banks serve Iowa communities.

“Tom is a gifted leader who understands the importance of community banking and its role in the success of our local economies. His leadership at a local, state and national level to favorably impact our communities, and his influence on the banking industry is a testament to his ability to guide organizations in a positive direction,” said John Nelson, president, Ames National Corporation.

Under Pohlman’s leadership, Ames National Corporation’s assets and profitability grew significantly through various economic cycles. Pohlman has served the industry through leadership roles with both the IBA and American Bankers Association (ABA). He also served on the boards of the Iowa Bankers Mortgage Corporation and the Iowa Commission for Volunteer Service. Pohlman’s extensive work with local- and state-wide initiatives is an example of his commitment to community betterment and improving the local business climate. Through his work as a banking leader, his career was spent finding ways to help businesses and retail customers succeed.

Pohlman has always been an active community member, serving in various leadership positions throughout his career. He shared his time and talents with the Ames Economic Development Commission, Ames Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Story County, Mary Greeley Medical Center Foundation and Rotary District 6000.

Past Leach Award Recipients

Past recipients of the IBA’s James A. Leach Leadership Award include Dave Nelson, West Bank; Neal and Dwight Conover, Northwest Financial Corp.; Leslie Miller, Iowa State Savings Bank; Bob Steen, Bridge Community Bank; James Schipper, American State Bank; Brad Davis, Hampton State Bank; Nancy Dunkel, Fidelity Bank & Trust; Robert Rigler, Security State Bank; Thomas Huston, Columbus Junction State Bank; Thomas Gronstal, Carroll County State Bank; Mick Guttau, TS Bank; Alan Tubbs, Maquoketa State Bank; Oliver Hansen, Liberty Trust & Savings Bank; Edward Tubbs, Maquoketa State Bank; Arnie Schultz, GNB Bank; O. Jay Tomson, First Citizens National Bank; Don Carmody, Henry County Bank; Jeff Plagge, Northwest Financial Corp.; Paul Johnson, Iowa State Bank; Dan Krieger, Ames National Corp.; Holmes Foster, Banks of Iowa, Inc.; Ron Hansen, Liberty Trust & Savings Bank; and Charlie Funk, MidWestOne Bank.