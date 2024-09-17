Just Released

Iowa Bankers Association Announces 2024-25 Leadership

Jim Plagge of Bank Iowa to chair IBA board of directors

JOHNSTON, Iowa (Sept. 17, 2024) — The Iowa Bankers Association recently elected officers and directors to serve on its 2024-25 board of directors. These leaders assumed their roles during the IBA Annual Convention, held Sept. 15-17 in Des Moines.

Officers for the IBA executive committee are as follows:

Jim Plagge, at Bank Iowa in West Des Moines, will serve as chair of the board.

will serve as chair of the board. Abram Tubbs, at Ohnward Bancshares in Maquoketa, will serve as chair-elect.

will serve as chair-elect. Melissa Ballard, at First Iowa State Bank in Albia, will serve as treasurer.

will serve as treasurer. Mary Kay Bates, at Bank Midwest in Spirit Lake, will serve as past chair of the board.

will serve as past chair of the board. John Sorensen, IBA president and CEO, will continue to serve as secretary of the board. Incoming IBA President and CEO Adam Gregg will assume this position following Sorensen’s retirement.

Officers were nominated and approved by IBA member banks from across the state. The IBA executive committee leads the board of directors, which is responsible for setting policy and overseeing the general operation of the IBA.

Also serving on the 2024-25 IBA board of directors are: