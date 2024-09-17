Iowa Bankers Association Announces 2024-25 Leadership

Just Released
Iowa Bankers Association Announces 2024-25 Leadership9/17/2024
Jim Plagge of Bank Iowa to chair IBA board of directors
JOHNSTON, Iowa (Sept. 17, 2024) — The Iowa Bankers Association recently elected officers and directors to serve on its 2024-25 board of directors. These leaders assumed their roles during the IBA Annual Convention, held Sept. 15-17 in Des Moines.
Officers for the IBA executive committee are as follows:
- Jim Plagge, at Bank Iowa in West Des Moines, will serve as chair of the board.
- Abram Tubbs, at Ohnward Bancshares in Maquoketa, will serve as chair-elect.
- Melissa Ballard, at First Iowa State Bank in Albia, will serve as treasurer.
- Mary Kay Bates, at Bank Midwest in Spirit Lake, will serve as past chair of the board.
- John Sorensen, IBA president and CEO, will continue to serve as secretary of the board. Incoming IBA President and CEO Adam Gregg will assume this position following Sorensen’s retirement.
Officers were nominated and approved by IBA member banks from across the state. The IBA executive committee leads the board of directors, which is responsible for setting policy and overseeing the general operation of the IBA.
Also serving on the 2024-25 IBA board of directors are:
- Greg Post, at Northwest Bank in Spencer, representing the northwest region.
- Ryan Sheridan, at Denver Savings Bank in Denver, representing the northeast region.
- Matt Morris, at Charter Bank in Johnston, representing the central region.
- Nathan Koch, at Heartland Bank & Trust Company in Coralville, representing the east region.
- Julie Williams, at FNB Bank in Fontanelle, representing the southwest region.
- Shane Zimmerman, at Two Rivers Bank & Trust in Burlington, representing the southeast region.
- Clarissa Wing, at Wells Fargo Bank in Des Moines, serving as member-at-large.
- Chip Reeves, at MidWestOne Bank in Iowa City, serving as member-at-large.
- Emily Abbas, at Bankers Trust Company in Des Moines, serving as member-at-large.