Just Released

xBk Live Celebrates 5 Years of Music, Community, and Resilience

Des Moines, IA – xBk Live, a beloved independent music venue in Des Moines, is thrilled to announce its 5th anniversary on September 20th, 2024. Founded by Tobi Parks, a dedicated advocate for the music industry, xBk Live has become a cornerstone of the local music scene, providing a platform for emerging and established artists alike.

Since its opening in 2019, xBk Live has faced numerous challenges, including the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these obstacles, the venue has persevered, remaining committed to its mission of fostering a vibrant and inclusive music community. Through the unwavering support of local patrons, artists, and industry professionals – xBk Live has not only survived but thrived.

To celebrate the anniversary, xBk will host five ticket giveaways for upcoming concerts. The giveaways will occur in a scavenger hunt-esque format, where the location of the tickets will be shown on xBk social media accounts. All tickets will be located somewhere in Dogtown, the community where xBk calls home. The giveaways will occur:

Sunday, September 15th, 11 a.m. Six Organs of Admittance w/ Goatfoam, show 9/17/24

Tuesday, September 17th, 11 a.m. The Way Down Wanderers and Stillhouse Junkies, show 9/19/24

Saturday, September 21st, 11 a.m. Davina & the Vegabonds w/ Emma Butterworth, show 9/25/24

Sunday, September 22nd, 11 a.m. Peelander-Z w/ Ramona and the Sometimes, show 9/30/24

Saturday, September 28th, 11 a.m. Social Cinema / JACK / Cavendis h, show 10/3/24



Tobi Parks, owner of xBk Live and a board member of the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF), expressed, “Opening xBk has been a life’s dream. We opened only 6 months before the Covid pandemic and it’s a miracle we survived, but here we are. I’m so proud of what our staff and local music community has built over the last 5 years. I’m so grateful for every artist, patron, and xBk team member that has contributed to making this space what it has become. I can’t wait to see what the next 5 years will bring. It’s an honor to hold space for our community. My deepest gratitude to everyone that has breathed life into this little building – we most definitely did this together!”

As xBk Live continues to grow and evolve, it remains dedicated to its commitment to supporting local musicians, promoting diversity and inclusivity, and providing a safe and welcoming space for music lovers of all ages.

About xBk Live xBk Live is a small, independent music venue located in Des Moines, Iowa. Women-owned, Minority-owned, LGBTQ+ owned, the venue is dedicated to showcasing emerging and established artists and fostering a vibrant music community.

xBk Live Code of Conduct: https://xbklive.com/about/