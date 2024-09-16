Just Released

BALLET DES MOINES ANNOUNCES $3 MILLION GIFT FROM THE LAURIDSEN FAMILY & SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF CAPITAL CAMPAIGN

Lauridsen Campus for Arts and Education opens with announcement of largest gift in company history

Des Moines, IA – During a ribbon-cutting at its new downtown campus held Thursday, September 12, Ballet Des Moines (BDM) announced a $3M donation by local philanthropists Nix and Virginia Lauridsen. The campaign, led by co-chairs Connie Wimer and Kirk Besh, raised over $4.8M towards an original $2.5M goal.

ABOUT THE LAURIDSEN GIFT

The Lauridsen gift is the largest single donation made by the philanthropists to any performing arts organization in Greater Des Moines. In addition to supporting the new campus and the endowment, the gift will facilitate more performances with live music in the coming seasons.

“Virginia and I support organizations that have a clear vision and a steadfast commitment to raising the bar for arts within our community,” said Nix Lauridsen. “We have been impressed by the innovation, collaboration, and artistic prowess shown by Ballet Des Moines and know this gift will ensure the company’s continued excellence and growth.”

“This extraordinary gift underscores the bright future of Ballet Des Moines, and our city.” said Blaire Massa, CEO of Ballet Des Moines. “The unprecedented support we’ve received indicates the desire for vibrant and creative organizations to be embedded in our way of life.”

ABOUT THE CAPITAL CAMPAIGN

Campaign funds support BDM’s new downtown campus, as well as an endowment for future programming. The campaign received support from more than 40 donors, with gifts above $50,000 from:

EMC Insurance

The Ruan Foundation

American Equity

Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines

Krause Gentle Foundation

Polk County Board of Supervisors

Prairie Meadows

Bravo Greater Des Moines

Sammons Financial Group

ABOUT THE CAMPUS

The Ballet Des Moines Campus for Arts and Education creates a new, permanent home for the professional company, and also serves as a hub for outreach and education programs created in collaboration with the Ballet’s more than 100 community partners. From adult ballet classes taught by company dancers, to panel discussions with visiting international artists, and Beer & Ballet events that are open to the public, the campus will benefit all members of the community, from at-risk families to young professionals to corporate executives.

“The caliber of these artists, the power of the work they are performing, and the team’s commitment to authentic accessibility are exceptional, and now BDM is right where we belong — in the heart of the community we serve,” says Massa.

IMPACT OF ARTS AND DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION

Americans for the Arts has collected data on the role the arts play in downtown revitalization efforts in more than 90 cities, with populations from 9,000 to 7 million people. Across the board, the arts attract visitors, residents, and tourists, complement and attract adjacent businesses, increase feelings of belonging and pride-of-place, and define communities as vibrant and dynamic places to live, work, and play. These benefits are even greater when the development is rooted in intentionally inclusive programs that ensure that growth is centered on equity and access.

“From masterclasses with visiting choreographers to the nearly 300 Girl Scouts that will be on-site for a “Choreography and Coding” workshop next month, our new campus is a space for people from all walks of life to engage with programs that meet them where they are and inspire their next steps.” said Massa.

24-25 SEASON: SEE THE MUSIC

Ballet Des Moines’ 24-25 season epitomizes George Balanchine’s motto: See the music, hear the dance. Featuring world-renowned musicians, composers, and choreographers, each production illustrates a different facet of the beautiful collision where music meets movement, bringing compositions by Philip Glass, Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky, and Goetz Oestlund to life in a series of immersive dance performances.

Movimiento, A powerful triple bill celebrating the rich diversity, nuance, and sophistication of cutting edge LatinX and Afro-Caribbean artists, featuring new commissions by renowned choreographers Katlyn Addison and Mariana Oliveira and live performance by Colombian musician Juan Sebastian Ramirez Espinosa. October 18-19, Hoyt Sherman Place.

The Nutcracker. This quintessential holiday tradition follows the magical story of Clara, her Nutcracker, and their extraordinary journey. Six performances over four days at the historic Hoyt Sherman Place, December 12-15.

See The Music. A celebration of classical music and its translation through dance, two premiere choreographic works by Tom Mattingly featuring live musicians on stage: master pianist Douglas-Jayd Burn performing Goetz Oestlund’s Four Seasons and the Aizuri Quartet playing Philip Glass’s iconic String Quartet No. 5. In partnership with Civic Music Association. February 20, 2025, Grinnell College; February 28, 2025, Hoyt Sherman Place; March 2, 2025, Stephens Auditorium.

Romeo & Juliet. A tour de force: Tom Mattingly’s world premiere production of Romeo & Juliet, with live music by the Ballet Des Moines Orchestra, for one night only. Set to the iconic Prokofiev score, the world’s most beloved romance will unfold in all its beauty, tragedy, and splendor, showing off a wealth of talent from dancers and musicians alike. April 26, 2025, Stephens Auditorium.

ABOUT BALLET DES MOINES

The mission of Ballet Des Moines is to enrich lives through inspiring dance performances, inclusive education and outreach programs, and innovative community partnerships.

Ballet Des Moines’ vision is to create experiences that inspire and connect people from all walks of life, modeling authentic inclusion in their performance and educational programming by focusing on access, by lifting up relevant and underrepresented stories, and by forging collaborations fostered in trust, humility, and artistry.

Ballet Des Moines is a leading regional dance company that attracts the most in-demand choreographers and hundreds of international applicants for company and trainee positions each year.

Since 2019, the company has doubled its number of performances and more than tripled the number of company dancers, all of whom have relocated to Des Moines, Iowa, to accept their position with Ballet Des Moines. Learn more at www.balletdesmoines.org