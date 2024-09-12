Just Released

Winners of the IAF’s Community Enhancement Through Architecture Awards: The Stanley Family and Hawkeye Hotels

DES MOINES, IOWA, September 11, 2024 – The Iowa Architectural Foundation (IAF) is pleased to announce two recipients of its 2024 Community Enhancement Awards: The Stanley Family and Hawkeye Hotels.

The statewide award recognizes those individuals, organizations, agencies, or communities, outside the architectural profession, across two categories of effective leadership, vision, and support for architecture. The “Architecture and Design” category, awarded to the Stanley Family, honors those who have repeatedly championed the cause of architecture or acted as a benefactor of architecture and design. The “Historic Vitalization” category, awarded to Hawkeye Hotels, celebrates leadership and achievement in the realm of historic preservation or adaptation.

The 2024 winners were chosen for their role in bettering Iowa communities through architecture. Quality architecture and urban design make communities more livable – affecting our environment, sustainability, health, culture, identity and economy. Their efforts have not only enhanced the physical landscape of the communities they serve, but have also contributed to economic development and the overall well-being of residents.

The Stanley Family, Muscatine

The Iowa Architectural Foundation is proud to recognize the Stanley Family with the Community Enhancement Through Architecture and Design Award for their extraordinary contributions to architecture, art, and design, which have left a lasting impact on both Iowa and the world.

For over 80 years, the Stanley Family has been a driving force in these fields, with a legacy that began with Max Stanley (1904-1984), co-founder of HON Industries (now HNI Corporation). Based in Muscatine, Iowa, the company has made significant architectural investments that have strengthened the design community. Max and his wife, Elizabeth, further demonstrated their commitment to global betterment by founding the Stanley Foundation in 1956, now known as the Stanley Center for Peace and Security. The Center continues to address critical global issues, including climate change and nuclear disarmament.

In 2023, the Stanley Center for Peace and Security opened a groundbreaking new facility in Muscatine, Iowa. This building, designed by Neumann Monson Architects to meet the rigorous standards of the Living Building Challenge, is a model of sustainable architecture and reflects the Stanley Family’s commitment to environmental stewardship and their hometown community. The center not only embodies cutting-edge architectural practices but also serves as a physical manifestation of the Stanley Family’s global vision for peace and security.

The family’s dedication to art and culture is equally remarkable. After Max’s passing, Richard “Dick” Stanley (1932-2017) and wife Mary Jo Stanley (1934-2017) carried forward his vision, making substantial contributions to the University of Iowa, including their $10 million gift in 2017 to support the new Stanley Museum of Art, designed by BNIM Architects and completed in 2021. This museum stands as a landmark of contemporary design on the university campus, blending innovation with cultural preservation, and serves as a testament to the family’s dedication to the arts.

The awards jury commended the Stanley Family for their profound impact on architecture and community enhancement. “The Stanley Family’s enduring legacy and commitment to community enhancement through architecture are evidenced by their projects in Muscatine and on the University of Iowa campus,” noted Alexa McCarthy. Their role as patrons of distinguished architectural projects, such as the Allsteel Headquarters, Stanley Museum of Art, and Stanley Center for Peace and Security, was highlighted by Thomas Leslie, FAIA, who praised their contribution to vibrant cities. Tim Hickman, AIA, added, “Their vision has transformed Muscatine through sustainable, high-quality buildings, extending their impact globally and within the University of Iowa.”

Hawkeye Hotels, Coralville

Hawkeye Hotels has been honored with the Iowa Architectural Foundation’s Community Enhancement Through Historic Vitalization Award for its exceptional work on the historic Hotel Fort Des Moines. The hotel, originally opened in 1919, has long been a vital part of Iowa’s architectural and cultural landscape. Serving as the largest hotel in the state upon its inauguration and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982, the Hotel Fort Des Moines has been a symbol of grandeur and a cornerstone of the community. However, it was the recent revitalization by Hawkeye Hotels that truly brought the building back to life, ensuring its legacy would continue well into the future.

After decades of piecemeal renovations that compromised the hotel’s original design, particularly the infill of its grand two-story lobby in the 1960s, Hawkeye Hotels took a bold step in 2014 by acquiring the property and committing to a historically sensitive renovation. Under the leadership of Raj Patel, Chief Development Officer, the company immediately recognized the importance of restoring the lobby’s historic grandeur. By reopening the iconic two-story space and reactivating the corner of 10th and Walnut, Hawkeye Hotels injected new life into the area. The ground-level features, including large arched windows and restaurant storefronts, create a vibrant, welcoming space that beckons visitors and locals alike.

The jury praised the meticulous attention to detail demonstrated by Hawkeye Hotels throughout the restoration process. Their ability to differentiate between the old and the new while respecting the building’s history was a key factor in the project’s success. “They achieved this delicate balance in their revitalization, reinvigorating this travel destination in the heart of Des Moines,” noted juror Alexa McCarthy. Careful attention given to maintaining the integrity of the building’s historic finishes while integrating modern infrastructure.

As juror Tim Hickman observed, the decision to remove the mezzanine added in the 1970s, despite the loss of valuable event space, exemplified the project’s commitment to preserving the integrity and beauty of the original building. The hotel now serves not only as a restored architectural gem but also as a dynamic social space, featuring a restaurant, speakeasy, and event venues. As Thomas Leslie remarked, “Their investment in re-creating the Hotel’s original, sumptuous lobby is a labor of love,” underscoring Hawkeye Hotels’ belief in downtown Des Moines’ future as a vibrant hub for both residents and visitors.

The selection process included a statewide call for entries and selection by a jury of three, including architects Tim Hickman, AIA (Substance Architecture), Thomas Leslie, FAIA (Professor, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign), and Dr. Alexa McCarthy (Executive Director, Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation). The awards committee was chaired by IAF Trustee, Jeff Shaffer, AIA (BNIM), and Evan Shaw, AIA (INVISION).

The winners will accept their awards at the AIA Iowa Awards Celebration on September 23rd, held at Curate.