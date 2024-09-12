Just Released

Skate DSM & Give Skateboarding to Give out 50 Skateboards at Streetstyle Open

Skateboards are free to kids under 10

DES MOINES – In a new collaboration, Skate DSM and The Heart Supply’s nonprofit organization Give Skateboarding will give out 50 new skateboards to beginners on Saturday, September 21 as part of the Des Moines Streetstyle Open.

“We are excited to partner with Give Skateboarding during the Streetstyle Open to get more kids on skateboards!” said Norm Sterzenbach, President of Skate DSM.

Give Skateboarding has generously donated 50 beginner-level complete skateboards to Skate DSM’s Get on Board Project. Skateboards will be given to the first 50 kids, under the age of 10, who drop by the Skate DSM booth at Lauridsen Skatepark on September 21 starting at 11am.

“The Give Skateboarding family is proud to help Skate DSM give the gift of skateboarding. We believe that putting skateboards under kids’ feet allows them to roll towards positive opportunities and a happier, healthier life,” said Johnny Schillereff, Co-Founder of Give Skateboarding, The Heart Supply, and CEO of USA Skateboarding.

The Des Moines Streetstyle Open is a multi-day skate contest that takes place throughout downtown Des Moines with skate contests moving from spot to spot, with the final contest held at the Lauridsen Skatepark. This year’s event runs from September 19 – 21, 2024.

The Streetstyle Open will feature “cash for tricks” contests throughout the weekend, including a Red Bull Manny Mania event at the Papajohn Sculpture Park. Events at Lauridsen Skatepark will feature a traditional street contest with a men’s, women’s, and our first-ever adaptive division. The event will end with a bowl jam contest in the Olympic-caliber park course.

Find the full schedule of events at: DesMoinesStreetstyleOpen.com.